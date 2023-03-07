Time to take a look back at February 2023, and what a month it was!
First, let’s take February’s temperature. On average, the high temperature in February is always above freezing, 34 F at the beginning of the month and 39 at the end.
This February, as measured at the airport in Driggs, the high temperature failed to reach freezing exactly half of the days in the month. The “hottest” it ever got was 39, and that was on the third day of the month. Normally, nighttime lows in February range from the low to mid-teens. This year, the average low was just over 4 degrees. Eleven of the 28 nights were below zero; the coldest was February 15th, the start of three nights in a row with lows in the teens below zero. You get the picture. February was cold but not as cold as some. On February 9th, 1933, we reached our coldest temperature on record, a nippy -50.
And then there was the snow. Typically, the snow in February would melt down to just over an inch of water. The airport in Driggs does not report snow depth or water equivalent, but I measured over an inch and a half of water in our February snow at my measuring spot a couple of miles north of the airport. That came from 27 inches of snow there during the month; some other locations in the valley received much more.
Some have compared this to the good old winters they remember from their youth in Teton Valley. Looking back at my measurements at this same spot for the past several years, only two February readings surpassed this year’s. 2021 beat this year’s February by 2 inches of snow and 2019 by a whopping ten inches.
In 2019 we wound up with a grand total of 122 inches of snow at the end of the season, measured north of the Driggs airport. This year at that same location, we exceeded 122 inches of snow on February 19th and it just kept on keeping on. Let it snow!
