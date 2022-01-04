If you ask the people of Teton Valley what they thought of the weather in 2021, the clean words you’re likely to hear most often are hot and dry. But are they right? Is that really a fair evaluation of the year, or just our impression? To find out, I compared each month’s average daily high temperature as recorded at Driggs-Reed Memorial Airport with the historical average as recorded on the Weather Spark website. Then I did the same thing for the precipitation recorded each month at the airport compared to the average precipitation on record.
The average daily high in January of 2021 was four degrees warmer than the historical average. February was exactly average, and then the next three months in a row were just one degree cooler than average. Then came June and July, each well above average, June by seven degrees, the most of any month in the year, and July by five. August began a roller coaster ride; it was four degrees below average, then September was two degrees above, October was down one degree, followed by November a warm five degrees above average. Last month, December, was also well above average by four degrees. So what does it all mean? If you add up the pluses and minuses for each month, the year’s overall average highs were more than a degree and a half warmer than the historical average says it “should” have been.
I won’t recount each month’s departure from normal precipitation here, but suffice to say that every single month was below average except for two. Last month, December, turned out to be exactly average in precipitation with all that white stuff we got for New Year’s. And August of 2021 was a whopping 2.2 inches of precipitation ABOVE average for the month. But even so, that wasn’t enough to balance out the other months’ deficits, and overall, the year was 2.6 inches of water (rain and melted snow) less than it “should” have been. 2.6 inches is a big chunk to be missing in a place where the average yearly precipitation is 20 inches.
To sum up, is it fair to label 2021 as a hot and dry year? Sorry 2021, but the answer is YES; indeed it is, with emphasis on dry.
Read the latest edition of the Teton Valley News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.