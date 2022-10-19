Fall Trail

Our beautiful autumn trail continues to open up before us.

 Bruce Mason

October is traditionally the time that our typically short but brilliant fall turns to winter. Especially in a La Nina winter, we expect the October wind to begin blowing in those first wet fall snows and shaking the last autumn leaves from the branches.

Looking back 15 years, the average date of the first measurable snow in Teton Valley is October 9th. That means that this year, the first snow is already overdue. This week, the fall leaves glow brightly in the trees instead of blowing through the air like witches on broomsticks or sticking to the groundunder slushy snow. At this time, there is no sign of change this week

