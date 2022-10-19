October is traditionally the time that our typically short but brilliant fall turns to winter. Especially in a La Nina winter, we expect the October wind to begin blowing in those first wet fall snows and shaking the last autumn leaves from the branches.
Looking back 15 years, the average date of the first measurable snow in Teton Valley is October 9th. That means that this year, the first snow is already overdue. This week, the fall leaves glow brightly in the trees instead of blowing through the air like witches on broomsticks or sticking to the groundunder slushy snow. At this time, there is no sign of change this week
The reason for this lingering sunny, dry fall weather can be found in the Pacific Ocean. A blocking high pressure system is positioned firmly to our west and sits north of a low. The clockwise flow around the high shunts any wintry weather from the northwest well to our north before it dives into the states to our east. At the same time, the counterclockwise flow around the low diverts any southern Pacific moisture well to our south. For dry, sunny weather lovers, this is the perfect defensive line against wintry precipitation. Until it breaks down, possibly in a week or so (possibly!), there will be no chance of that first winter snow reaching the floor.
Although we are past the average time for the first measurable snow in Teton Valley, we are not yet record-setting late. Four times in the past 15 years, the first snow has held off until the last two weeks of October and twice has waited until the last week. In 2010, the first snow held off until October 25th; in 2014, it arrived on the 26th. So that gives us about a week before the fall of 2022 becomes the latest day in recent history for snow.
Long range outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center foresee the breakdown of the blocking high next week. With it gone, a more normal La Nina flow of wetter air will be able to reach Teton Valley and the whole West. We may yet see some snow in the air before Halloween.
