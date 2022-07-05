Drought Protection

Despite some of us getting impressive amounts of rain in a short time last weekend, the drought is still predicted to continue or worsen in southeast Idaho. But there are things that can be done to get through it as a community besides not taking baths all summer. Here are some better ideas in a guest blog by our neighbor, Sarah Stiger Ewing:
Do you have bare soil patches on your land? Soil exposed directly to the sun and wind is dry; sun raises the soil temperature, wind causes evaporation. Covering bare soil with organic matter, mulching, reduces desiccation and evaporation, conserves soil moisture, and adds nutrients. Light layers of grass clippings, leaves, straw, old hay, old manure, and pine bark make good mulch. Prepare your vegetation in preparation for a hot dry summer, and a long cold winter.
Tall grass shades soil. Consider mowing fields once a year after summer’s heat when grasses have set seed and reseeded your field. Set your mower higher, and save the grass clippings to spread lightly on bare patches of soil. Save leaves in the fall and spread on bare patches of soil, and under trees and shrubs. Mulch around trees and shrubs with pine bark no thicker than 3”. This will retain soil moisture.
Soil organisms, fungi and bacteria, decompose dead organic matter into humus which provides nutrients necessary for plant growth. Applying organic matter to the soil surface not only conserves soil moisture by shielding soil from sun and wind but creates healthy soil which improves plant growth.