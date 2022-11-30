Snow and Water

They say the third time is the charm. Will this third La Niña year in a row be the one that overcomes other weather phenomena and brings us the cold and snowy season we have wanted for the past two years? So far, La Niña is doing her best.

According to Dr. Van Kirk of the Henry’s Fork Foundation, we were already at 114% of our average watershed precipitation and 131% of average water in the snowpack before Thanksgiving. But of course, since Thanksgiving, things have gotten even better.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.