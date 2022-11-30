...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 5 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 18
inches, except 14 to 24 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Emigration Summit, Pine Creek Pass, Wayan, Swan Valley,
Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of
blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the
backcountry.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
heading to 511.idaho.gov.
They say the third time is the charm. Will this third La Niña year in a row be the one that overcomes other weather phenomena and brings us the cold and snowy season we have wanted for the past two years? So far, La Niña is doing her best.
According to Dr. Van Kirk of the Henry’s Fork Foundation, we were already at 114% of our average watershed precipitation and 131% of average water in the snowpack before Thanksgiving. But of course, since Thanksgiving, things have gotten even better.
At the time of this writing, just before some anticipated big snow beginning Sunday night, I measured 9.0 inches of snow where barely an inch was seen last year on that day. In the measuring field north of the airport in Driggs, we had a total of 18.5 inches of snowfall this season, compared to 9.8 inches last year at the same time. And remember, last year brought us better precipitation than the year before, though still not enough to break the drought.
I don’t know what the November snow total will be this year, but as of last Sunday morning, it was almost four times last November’s snow total. Maybe this is our year; it certainly feels like it. Keep those snow and rain dances going!
QUICK UPDATE before Connor puts the paper to bed as we say in the newspaper biz (in the movies): As of early Monday morning, my spot north of the airport in Driggs has received another 4 inches of snow. Storm spotter Judy in the south end at Grove Creek, is reporting 4 inches of snow in the past hour alone, and a 10.5 inch storm total. And it’s still falling.
