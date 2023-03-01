The week you read this is forecast to be a snowy one. No huge dumps or blizzards or anything, just several inches of sometimes windy snowfall on and off through the week.
The exact timing of these on-and-off snow makers in the general flow is as hard to predict as exactly where and how strong a hydraulic will be in a river at any given time, but the computer models keep trying. As skeptical as I was of computer weather models at first, I must admit that they are getting better all the time. Geography has been given more weight, and the information the computers are given about current conditions is improving, too, so there’s less of the “garbage in, garbage out” effect.
Here is what the digital minds are telling us about this week for our area as of the last Sunday in February. We can use the time-warp effect of a forecast in a weekly newspaper to check up on the forecasts and see how they did.
The digital minds agree that snow activity will peak Sunday night. At the time of this writing, that is 12 hours away, but when you read this, you will know if it actually happened or not, so you are smarter than me.
Without much of a break, it looks like snow will peak again Monday night and Tuesday. Wind too.
Wednesday, things start to calm down, according to the consensus of several models, with little snow Thursday. But then, early Friday morning, another peak in snow and wind begins, ending Saturday morning.
The longest-range forecasts show another peak Sunday morning and another Monday morning. I would never put that out as something I thought was actually going to happen so far out, but this will be a good test of how accurate these forecasts are. Maybe we can trust them more than we do… or not.
