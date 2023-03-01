Down The Road

Looking down the road, will this week follow the pattern the forecasts called for?

The week you read this is forecast to be a snowy one. No huge dumps or blizzards or anything, just several inches of sometimes windy snowfall on and off through the week.

The exact timing of these on-and-off snow makers in the general flow is as hard to predict as exactly where and how strong a hydraulic will be in a river at any given time, but the computer models keep trying. As skeptical as I was of computer weather models at first, I must admit that they are getting better all the time. Geography has been given more weight, and the information the computers are given about current conditions is improving, too, so there’s less of the “garbage in, garbage out” effect.

