...LIGHT SNOW AND FREEZING FOG WILL CREATE POOR TRAVEL CONDITIONS
THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
We are continuing to see pockets of freezing fog and light snow
creating low visibility and slick roads this afternoon across
portions of the Snake Plain, Teton Valley, and along the Utah
border...especially along I-84 and around Holbrook. Expect light
accumulations of snow and or a light glaze of ice in these areas
throughout the afternoon, along with visibility at times dropping
to around one quarter mile. Slow down and allow for extra time if
you experience these conditions.
1 of 3
Your genial Teton Valley weatherman taking a Level 1 Avalanche Course in 2010 from Yostmark Backcountry Tours.
So far, it’s been a wonderful snow season. Even though it’s still fall, the water in this season’s snow will go a long way to possibly ending the two-year drought. And then, there are the wonderful things the snow has done on the ski hill. But as with most good things in a complex system, there are some drawbacks created that we need to reckon with. Driving is one, and another is the threat of avalanches.
In other parts of the country, avalanches are, at most, a theoretical threat. Here they are a very real thing; nearly every year, they take the lives of some of our neighbors.
Last week, the avalanche danger became high on all slopes of the Centennial Mountains outside of Island Park, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center experts. Since that is where many of us love to ski, snowshoe, snow machine, ice fish, and test our winter camping skills, you may have heard the warning and wondered, “so what?” The fact is that recreation in a high avalanche danger area can become anything but fun in a heartbeat. If you don’t know the snow, the terrain, the wind, the sun, and how they all work together in avalanche country, it’s time to learn.
Never underestimate the power of an avalanche. Even though avalanche danger is mitigated by avalanche control measures taken at ski resorts and on highways such as WY 22 over Teton Pass, anyone who travels into the backcountry during snow season should do so with a healthy respect and proper skills. If you have inadequate information and training, you endanger yourself and those around you when in avalanche country. You might not even know how to identify highly avalanche-prone territory when you are in it, much less what to do about it.
There is one sure way to learn the knowledge and skills you need to keep yourself and those around you as safe as possible in the backcountry snow. Take a class. Reading a pamphlet or article, looking at a website, or talking to someone with experience in avalanche country is a great start. But there is no substitute for a multi-day, American Avalanche Institute approved avalanche safety program with both classroom and hands-on components. There you will learn how to evaluate when you are in a high avalanche danger situation, what to do and not do when you are, and what to do if an avalanche actually breaks loose. You will have the tools to make your survival more likely and make you an effective rescuer as well.
I am always proud to mention that when my son and I took our first avalanche course together, as a team, we were the fastest to find and dig up a simulated avalanche victim using beacon, probe, and shovel. It was tons of fun and also potentially lifesaving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.