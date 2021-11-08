It makes no sense. A piece of fence out in the middle of a field that doesn’t serve any noticeable purpose. I sometimes tell my southern friends that they are possum fences. You haven’t seen any possums around here, have you? They work.
Even in the winter, a snow fence’s purpose might not be clear; they are so far away from anything, how could they make any difference?
To answer that question, it’s important to understand that a snow fence does not block drifting snow; instead, it creates a drift. By slowing the wind and creating turbulence, the fence makes the air drop its windblown snow creating a drift near the fence. Then the relatively snowless gust moves on, carrying less of the white stuff to points downwind. If those points include your driveway, a highway, a construction site, a park, or a railroad track that you want to be able to keep clear, that’s a good thing. If the place where the drift forms is a pond or a field where you want extra water in the spring, so much the better.
But where do you place the fence to best advantage? First, you have to know the prevailing winter wind direction. Then, place the fence upwind from the spot you want to protect. But how far upwind? Many factors play into that question, things like the average wind speed, the height of the fence, how porous the fence material is, and undoubtedly the size and weight of the snowflakes that normally fall in your part of the country. Research into this was once done by railroads, now by highway departments in snowy states. The results represent an average, which may or may not be exactly right for your situation. The usual recommendation is that the fence needs to be placed about 35 times its height from the area you want to protect. If you use the locally available four-foot-wide plastic roll of snow fence, that means your fence needs to be placed 140 feet from the spot you want to keep clear. If you leave a foot of clearance between the bottom of the fence and the ground to allow wind to pass under it and increase the fence’s effectiveness, then the distance becomes 175 feet. That may seem like a lot, but remember that the wind here is strong and the snow is powdery, easily carried by the wind. It will take some distance for the snow to fall to the ground once fence has disrupted the wind flow. If you place it too close, you will create the drift right where you don’t want it.
If possible, try putting up a temporary or portable snow fence using the 35-times-its-height rule one winter and see how it goes. If you don’t like the results, try moving it next winter. Once you get it where it does the best most of the time, you can consider planting trees for a permanent and much more beautiful living snow fence.
Over the years, I’ve played with temporary snow fences of different sizes and distances from my driveway and have found what seems like the best distance for me most winters. Still, every year is different, so don’t expect perfection every time. But no matter where I place it, one thing always works like a charm. There is always a deep drift of snow just downwind from the fence that didn’t make it to my driveway. Down the road, I have a row of trees in mind once I get the optimal spot figured out (if I live that long).
On a larger scale, highway departments here in the snowy west report increased safety and economy with properly placed snow fences. Of course, they need to be sturdy and well anchored so they don’t blow into the road creating a bigger hazard. Back in steam locomotive days, they discovered sparks and cinders from engines would set wooden snow fences on fire. That gave snow fences a bad name in the 1800s, and even though we have moved on from steam engines, the bad name has stuck.
It may take some experimenting and adjusting, but in the long run, snow fences just might be the answer to many of the day-to-day winter hassles we all face here in beautiful Teton Valley and beyond.