As far as water goes, this year has been a heartbreaker, with hopes for plenty of water dashed time after time. But this week, those hopes are on the rise once again. Mid-April brought us the highest precipitation amounts we’ve seen since early January. It wasn’t enough to bring the amount of water that’s fallen up to normal, but now we are over 80% of average and counting. More rain and snow on Easter weekend and this week will help even more.
There is more good news in the snowy hills around us. According to the Henry’s Fork Foundation, the water in the snow is now over 70% of average, no longer the lowest since 2007. Colder than usual temperatures will keep that water in reserve as snow in the mountains even as it melts on the valley floor. Again, unsettled weather this week will keep the hopeful trend going. We probably won’t get to average or break the drought, but there is progress.
Love it or hate it, the wet, sometimes snowy spring weather is just what we need to keep our communities thriving. The long-term outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center still call for an average to below-average amount of precipitation in April and then getting unusually drier (and hotter) as we move into the summer. But the outlook for this week is good. Around here, May is our wettest month of the year, more reason for hope that things won’t get too bad this summer after all. Hope for the best, but keep your feathers numbered.