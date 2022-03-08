...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches with higher amounts possible on ridge tops and
elevations above passes.
* WHERE...Ashton, Ashton Hill, Island Park, Dubois, Monida Pass,
Targhee Pass, Tetonia, and Driggs.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening and morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Work and play were both different than usual this February.
Hard to believe it’s already time for a look back at February. It seems like just yesterday we watched that lying little groundhog to see what was ahead. Reports were he went back down in his hole, signifying six more weeks of winter. Well… where is it?
Temperature-wise, the groundhog might argue that he was right. The average overall February temperature, as reported at the Driggs-Reed Memorial Airport, was just 16 degrees F. The average daily high was 32, and the average nightly low was 3. Compare those to the historical overall average February temperature of 36, and you will see that this was a VERY cold February.
How about snow, though? Some of us saw some good dumps during February, but they were localized, short-lived, and didn’t benefit the whole area. On average, February brings the Driggs area 1.07 inches of water (not snow depth, but its “melted down” water value). This year, the airport is reporting 0.27 inch, about a fourth of what we normally get. That is alarming, coming on the heels of last year’s drought. At my spot, just two miles north of the airport where I measure it by hand, the amount of February water was a little better, 0.44 inch, but still less than half of what we expect. And across our watershed region, the Henry’s Fork Foundation is reporting that this was the driest February we have seen since they began keeping records in 1989.
As we move into March, we expect temperatures to average about 8 degrees warmer than February, and we hope for more than the usual 28% increase in precipitation. But just in case that’s not enough, keep those rain and snow dances going, fingers crossed, drought-resistant crops in your plans, and defensible space against wildfire around your property. It’s going to be that kind of summer.