Thanksgiving 2010

Thanksgiving 2010 brought us -20 degree F temperatures and some interesting atmospheric optics.

As you may recall, if your brain has thawed out, on opening day of ski season at Grand Targhee (last Friday), the low temperature at Driggs-Reed Memorial Airport was -15 F. Of course, many places in Teton Valley got several degrees colder than that. But we have records going back 17 years at the airport that we will use as our measuring stick.

Was -15 incredibly unusual for November? Was it record cold? Well, that all depends on how you look at it. It certainly was a record-cold November 18th. Before this year, the coldest it had ever been on this date was -4 back in 1957, according to NOWData, NOAA’s online weather data. But just because this was the coldest November 18th doesn’t mean it was the coldest November day ever. There have been several colder.

