As you may recall, if your brain has thawed out, on opening day of ski season at Grand Targhee (last Friday), the low temperature at Driggs-Reed Memorial Airport was -15 F. Of course, many places in Teton Valley got several degrees colder than that. But we have records going back 17 years at the airport that we will use as our measuring stick.
Was -15 incredibly unusual for November? Was it record cold? Well, that all depends on how you look at it. It certainly was a record-cold November 18th. Before this year, the coldest it had ever been on this date was -4 back in 1957, according to NOWData, NOAA’s online weather data. But just because this was the coldest November 18th doesn’t mean it was the coldest November day ever. There have been several colder.
Looking back through 17 years of records at the airport in Driggs, there has only been one year when we did not have at least one single digit reading in November, and that was last year. The coldest November night seen at the airport in 2021 was +11 degrees. Maybe that’s why this November seems so frigid to us.
In the past 17 Novembers, we got to zero or below in 11 of them, nearly two years out of every three. And two of those were colder than this one (so far). On November 16th, 2014, the mercury dropped to -18. The next day, the low was -17. But there was an even colder November in 2010. November 25th was a really cold Thanksgiving that year. The low temperature was -20 at the airport, and some near the river reported ten degrees colder than that.
Speaking of Thanksgiving, from my home to yours, Happy Thanksgiving! May you have plenty to be thankful for now and always.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.