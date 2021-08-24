For those of us who were born in the “number please” era instead of the dial tone era… What? No dial tones anymore? Oh well, for those who can still name all 48 states, we also remember when there were two sources of current weather conditions: what we saw out the window and what the radio told us. If we had a thermometer at home, we’d compare that to what the radio, or later the tv (after tv weatherpeople were invented) told us, and notice that it didn’t always agree.
The thermometer the weatherpeople were looking at was probably at the airport of the nearest big city. Hopefully, it was regularly calibrated by a regular official government thermometer calibrator and gave accurate readings for there at the airport. The thermometer in your windowsill was a Christmas present from your kids and used to look like a bird before some of its parts fell off, but it probably gave reasonably accurate readings for there in your backyard. But they seldom agreed on the exact temperature because weather varies a lot. It wasn’t until the dawn of personal weather stations and networks of citizen scientists reporting conditions at their homes on the Internet that we understood just how much weather varies from place to place at any given moment.
Today in Teton Valley we are blessed with between ten and twenty personal weather stations that report more than just temperature. The owners have been kind enough to go to the expense and trouble of posting the data online to benefit us all. We also have several air quality monitors in the valley that report the level of wildfire smoke, or in theory, other air pollutants too, fouling our skies. And one thing that never fails to surprise me, whether I’m looking at the weather stations or air quality monitors, is how different conditions are, even between places just a few miles apart.
Data provided by these citizen scientist stations and sensors give us a deeper understanding of what’s really going on with the weather in real time. When we see these surprising differences and think about why they are so different, sometimes we come up with something that makes sense. It may be a slight difference in elevation, one of our winter temperature inversions, a nearby warm, spring-fed creek, or a canyon where a cold wind can flow down from the mountains when the wind is right. Differences in rainfall give us clues about how geography and weather work together and seem to scream that geography is a more significant factor than most people realize.
One good place to see the data from the personal weather stations is on the Weather Underground website. Weather Underground is now part of The Weather Channel, which is now part of IBM, so they have some pretty impressive digital backup. If you look at our area on WU’s WunderMap, you can use the terrain map option to see how much the geography influences the differences in conditions we see.
A good source of truly local air quality readings is the PurpleAir website. This is the first year that Teton Valley has been covered on that network. Before that, we relied on the government’s permanent monitors in Rexburg and Idaho Falls, which are reported on the AirNow website. They are very good monitors, but like other conditions, air quality changes surprisingly from place to place.
So here’s to the citizen scientists who set up and maintain the personal weather stations and low-cost air quality monitors. You are helping us all gain a better understanding of why things are the way they are. You are also giving your genial Teton Valley weatherman an out when your thermometer doesn’t agree with what he forecast. Hmmm… must be the variability.