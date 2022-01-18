Teton Valley is blessed with many beautiful and exciting natural wonders, and this week we saw one of the most beautiful winter events of all. The Shoshone people call it payinappih, meaning cloud. In the West, pogonip is often what it’s called. Scientists would prefer to call it soft rime ice. Others refer to it as that Christmas card frost. Whatever you call it, it is breathtakingly beautiful, especially on days like we’ve just seen when the freezing fog that caused it lifts, and the sun comes out and lights it up.
Rime ice and hoarfrost are slightly different in the way they form, a technicality, really. Rime happens when the ice forms from tiny liquid water droplets, like fog, freezing to a surface. With hoarfrost, water vapor, not liquid droplets, freezes to the surface and turns directly to ice, bypassing liquid altogether. It can happen out of clear air with no fog at all. What we saw last week after the freezing fog was mostly rime, but with the frigid temperatures, there might have been some hoarfrost in the mix too. Unless you have a nuclear scientist on board, it really doesn’t matter; they look very much the same. And speaking of technicalities, what we had here last week was freezing fog, not ice fog, thank goodness. Ice fog is different critter and a more serious concern to your health if you breathe it, sometimes called the white death. We don’t get a lot of that here.
Far away or up close, whether you look at a forest of trees covered with the sparkling white fluff or at the feathery individual frost flakes, the pure beauty of pogonip is hard to deny. But there are cautions involved, too. Pogonip not only forms on trees and fences, but it can also make road surfaces slick and icy, and it will coat a car’s windshield in a heartbeat when you suddenly encounter a patch of freezing fog on an otherwise clear, cold trip. And depending on how thick the fog is, that coating of ice will laugh at your windshield wipers and squirters when you attempt to clear it. Cranking up your defroster full blast, preferably before you hit that patch of fog, reportedly helps some people, but I’ve never been that lucky.
So now you’re in a real spot, going along at highway speed and blind. If you just stop, the guy behind you who is similarly blinded will certainly crash into you, possibly starting a chain reaction taking all the cars and trucks on the highway that day and making the evening news. You realize the best thing to have done was pull over or turn around before you got into the fog and wait it out at the nearest Waffle House. (Ok, so I slipped back into my old Georgia habits. Let’s say the nearest great local one of a kind restaurant instead.)
Too late, you’re in it now. Low beams and fog lamps may help with the fog, not the ice on your windshield. When it’s especially evil, I’ve resorted to rolling down the window (if it isn’t frozen shut), sticking my fuzzy face out there in the cold, and looking for a safe place to pull over that might not be a car trapping snow-filled ditch. Once you find that spot well off the highway, stay with your vehicle and wait it out, or try scraping the ice off if you have a good scraper. (I like the ones with thin brass blades.) Patches of fog will sometimes just move on, and so can you. But if it’s area-wide, scraping may be your best option. You might even consider turning around and going back if you haven’t driven very far into the fog, but clear your windshield and make sure visibility is good enough to see oncoming traffic first. And if you choose to wait it out, you should turn off your car to avoid the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning. Turning on your lights, including flashers, will keep you as visible to others as possible but will run down your battery in a long wait. It’ll be cold, but you can use that blanket and maybe a candle in a can that you wisely put in your car when snow season started back in August. And crack a window a little just in case; air is pretty important stuff even if it is cold.