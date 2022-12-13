I hear you. Some of you read the avalanche blog last week and said, “Okay, that’s great for outdoor enthusiasts, but I just want to get to work and back each day. I don’t need to worry about avalanches or take some big deal avalanche safety class, do I?”

Avalanche Road

If we’d gone down this road a few minutes earlier...

Well… the fact is that if you live here in the Teton Valley area, you might come face to face with an avalanche just driving to work or over to Jackson to do what people do in Jackson. Should everyone who drives in the winter have avalanche training and a beacon strapped to his body? Well, maybe, but the only real way for that person to stay safe is to avoid avalanches. People with lots of training are out there watching the mountains and the weather, and they issue avalanche warnings for areas where avalanches are likely to happen. You will get these warnings on your NOAA Weather Radio at the Bridger Teton Avalanche Centerwebsite, and through various apps on your smartphone if you are in territory with coverage. All a person has to do is heed their warnings and not travel into warned areas.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.