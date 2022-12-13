I hear you. Some of you read the avalanche blog last week and said, “Okay, that’s great for outdoor enthusiasts, but I just want to get to work and back each day. I don’t need to worry about avalanches or take some big deal avalanche safety class, do I?”
Well… the fact is that if you live here in the Teton Valley area, you might come face to face with an avalanche just driving to work or over to Jackson to do what people do in Jackson. Should everyone who drives in the winter have avalanche training and a beacon strapped to his body? Well, maybe, but the only real way for that person to stay safe is to avoid avalanches. People with lots of training are out there watching the mountains and the weather, and they issue avalanche warnings for areas where avalanches are likely to happen. You will get these warnings on your NOAA Weather Radio at the Bridger Teton Avalanche Centerwebsite, and through various apps on your smartphone if you are in territory with coverage. All a person has to do is heed their warnings and not travel into warned areas.
And most importantly, never drive around a barricade or past a sign onto a closed road. Whether closed for avalanche conditions or some other reason, doing so is illegal and subjects you and the first responders who come to dig you out to unnecessary danger. Just don’t do it.
Avalanche safety must always be taken seriously, not just by those who enjoy backcountry winter adventures, but by the rest of us, who are just driving along a mountain road listening to the radio and suddenly boom, there’s that moving wall of snow.
The first thing to know is that avalanches across roads can be more powerful than you might imagine. They can and do sweep cars and trucks right off the road. Your vehicle, no matter how cool or well-equipped, is no match for the power of an avalanche. Another thing to understand is that an avalanche is not just a bunch of snow on the road. That heavy, moving snow is full of trees, rocks, and debris that add to the danger of the avalanche. Being buried in the snow is just one hazard; being pinned or rammed by a broken tree trunk or rolling rock is also possible.
But one day, it happens. You’re driving back to Teton Valley one evening, climbing up that old familiar hill toward the top of Teton Pass, when suddenly your car is pushed sideways, and the lights go out. An avalanche has buried you. You’re suited up in your street clothes, not your avalanche beacon and airbag vest. What now?
Situations vary. You may be completely buried or not. You may be in a well-traveled location like Teton Pass, where someone is certain to come along and help you momentarily or not. The weather may be dangerously cold and stormy outside or not. You may have an injury that requires first aid or not. There may be hazards inside your car that you need to avoid, like broken glass or not. You may be able to reach out for help on your cell phone or not. Take a moment, just a moment, to assess your situation and choose the best course of action for you.
If you’re buried in an avalanche, immediately turn your car off. Yes, the heat will also go off, but carbon monoxide will kill you faster than the cold. If your windows are buried in the snow, it will also be dark, day or night. With the engine off, your inside lights should still work. You can turn them on to assess your situation, but if you are in an isolated spot where rescue may take a while, you might want to turn them off to conserve your battery. Your horn also uses the battery, and if you blow the horn every so often, it will let people know you are there and need help. If you have a cell phone, give that a try. It might work. If your signal is low, a rescue app like BackcountrySOS might still work. You can find more about it at this link to your favorite newspaper:
Some of the information out there describes ways to get out of your buried vehicle, but most warn against it. You are probably much safer inside the protective shell of your car than exposed to the elements on the outside, an out-of-the-frying-pan-into-the-fire sort of thing. For example, just rolling down a window that isn’t already broken may let snow flood into your vehicle. On the other hand, if you are in a location where rescue may take a while, oxygen could run low if you don’t create an airway. You might be able to do this with a pole or jack handle, depending on how deeply buried you are. With that done, you are about as safe as you can be.
Bundle up, think of it as being in a steel-reinforced snow cave, and try to relax and await rescue. Lighting any flame, lighter, match, or candle will deplete your oxygen, so avoid that, especially if you cannot open up an airway. If you have opened one up, snow cave dwellers know that air holes need occasional clearing when it’s snowing hard outside. Other than that, there’s nothing to do but keep calm and wait.
No driver plans to be caught in an avalanche, but there are a few simple things you can do to minimize your risk. It’s always a good idea to have extra blankets or wraps in the car. A pole or hiking stick can also be useful to probe for an airway. And not that people usually drive around in the winter with their car windows open, but if you happen to be, close them as you go through the potential avalanche area, just in case. It may make the difference between your car filling up with snow or not. And whether you plan on being out in the backcountry or not, it’s always a good idea to keep up with the latest avalanche conditions. You can do this by visiting https://www.jhavalanche.org/, and as always, taking an avalanche course is a great idea to understand what the information means and what to do about it.
