Fall is here, and this year we have already been enjoying some of that beautiful fall color. First comes the yellow of the aspens, and then, like a building symphony, oranges and reds join in and play in beautiful harmony until a cold winter wind sends them all swirling into the air, flying away for the winter.
Have you ever wondered why this happens? The answer is in ripening fruit. Like leaves on the trees, they start out green, the color of chlorophyll. Chlorophyll is a necessary chemical in plants that helps turn sunlight into food. It fills the plant’s tissues, and green overrides the color the plant would be without it. But as the fruit ripens, the chlorophyll is broken down and used by the plant. That’s when the fruit’s true colors come out.
It’s the same with leaves on the trees. When the sunlight hours shorten and winter approaches, there is no longer a need for green chlorophyll, the food making work of the leaves is done. The chlorophyll is eaten up and turned into energy for the plant, allowing each leaf’s underlying color to show through. While shorter daylight hours signal the start of this change, other factors, especially temperature and moisture, determine how brilliant the colors will be and how long they will last. With all of the possible combinations of factors from fall to fall and place to place, every year and every location will be different.
Last week, things were just right for brilliant colors around the Palisades Reservoir, but keep your eyes open everywhere; fall is breaking out all over, and sometimes it doesn’t last long. Enjoy it before it’s gone with the wind.