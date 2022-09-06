raspberries
Bruce Mason

Strange to say, but in a way, August was a cool spot in our summer this year. Both July before it and September after it saw days with temperatures over 90 degrees F. The hottest it ever got in August was 89, and it only reached that three times, including one on the first day of the month and one on the last. I’m not sure what that means, but it sure is interesting.

But we all know that there are unseasonably warm days every now and then. What about the overall average temperature, day and night, 24 hours a day, every day of the month averaged together? Fortunately, that math is available from the Airport in Driggs. Here’s what it shows: The overall average temperature for July was 70 degrees. For August, it was 66 degrees. For September so far, at the time of this writing (Sunday night), 70 degrees is the average temperature of the month, the same as July. But even the overall average shows that August was an especially cool month this summer compared to the other summer months. But compared to other Augusts, not so cool. Compare the mean average August temperature in Driggs of 64 to this year’s 66.