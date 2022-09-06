Strange to say, but in a way, August was a cool spot in our summer this year. Both July before it and September after it saw days with temperatures over 90 degrees F. The hottest it ever got in August was 89, and it only reached that three times, including one on the first day of the month and one on the last. I’m not sure what that means, but it sure is interesting.
But we all know that there are unseasonably warm days every now and then. What about the overall average temperature, day and night, 24 hours a day, every day of the month averaged together? Fortunately, that math is available from the Airport in Driggs. Here’s what it shows: The overall average temperature for July was 70 degrees. For August, it was 66 degrees. For September so far, at the time of this writing (Sunday night), 70 degrees is the average temperature of the month, the same as July. But even the overall average shows that August was an especially cool month this summer compared to the other summer months. But compared to other Augusts, not so cool. Compare the mean average August temperature in Driggs of 64 to this year’s 66.
As for the rainfall, the math is surprising. The average August rainfall in these parts is 1.23 inches. This year, by my count just north of the airport in Driggs, the total was 2.61 inches, about twice normal. Most of that fell in the first half of the month, but rain is rain. We’ll talk more about the impact of this wet month on the drought situation in a later blog; the water year draws to a close at the end of September.
Speaking of September, the heatwave should be starting to break by the time you read this.
Late week temperatures are forecast to still be above average, but highs dropping into the upper 70s and low 80s.Warm as that is, it sounds refreshing this year. We had visitors in our house last week who complained that it was too hot and we should have air conditioning. That was a first.
There is also hope that the week of 9/11 will be wetter than we’ve seen in a while. Here’s hoping