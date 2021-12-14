Even though the weather has been cooler and wetter in the past week or so, we are still drier and warmer than average. The water year started out great in October with tons of precipitation, but we dropped to 96% of average as of a week ago. Up in the mountains around us, the snowpack was worse, with just over half of the normal water equivalent in the snow. According to Dr. Van Kirk of the Henry’s Fork Foundation, this was tied with the record lowest snow water equivalent we have ever seen in the mountains around our watershed at this time of year. By the time this is published, more snow may have helped some, but our October hopes of a drought-ending, super-snowy winter are definitely on hold until it stays snowy for a while.
This season, we’re still seeing long-term La Niñaoutlooks for above-average precipitation, and it’s still pretty early. Mother Nature tends to balance herself out in time, so we won’t give up hope for a turnaround as we move toward the official start of winter on the 21st. Dear Santa, we’re looking forward to a lovely white Christmas this year and the gift of an end to fears of a multi-year drought. Sincerely, Your Friend Teton Valley.
