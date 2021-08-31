Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
please call (208) 542-6777 for help.
August is behind us now… well, not really for me as I write this, but it will be by the time you read this. The realities of newspaper deadlines.
So how was it? Yeah, smoky as… a fiery, smoky place, we know that. We even saw days that the air quality index level wasbrieflyin the Hazardous categoryin much of Teton Valley. How long can you hold your breath?
As for temperature, we know that June and July were as hot as theaforementioned fiery, smoky place, but what about August? The surprising answer is pretty normal, or at most a degree or three above normal. Some of us even saw some patches of frost on our cabbages, but by all accounts, they survived.
And what about rainfall? Would you believe over 130% above average over most of SE Idaho?That’s what NOAA tells us. Sothedroughtisover, right? No, not so fast. According to Dr. Van Kirk of the Henry’s Fork Foundation, even with all of that wonderful rain, the Island Park Reservoir is 43% full, compared to its 52% average for this time of year.We’re still going to need some good snow this winter to pull us out of a multi-year drought.
Good news! The latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is calling for average precipitation this November, December, and January. Around here, average snow ain’t bad. We will go into the reasons for this forecast, including our old friend, La Niña, in a future blog.
Finally, the Henry’s Fork Foundation reports near-optimal water temperatures for trout, with good dissolved oxygen and average turbidity. GO!
Read the latest edition of the Teton Valley News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.