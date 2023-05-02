Vole Ground

Got voles?

As the snow melted last week, I don’t suppose I was the only one shocked by the vole damage that lay below. I cannot remember a year when it was worse at my location, and probably yours too. While harrowing his field Sunday, Alan said he was simply amazed at the vole activity.

Voles are not all bad. Their tunnels spread nutrients through the upper layer of soil, and they are an important food source for birds of prey and all but my lazy cats. That said, I wish more of them would become food for hawks instead of turning the stems of just about any plant they find into food for themselves. Go Hawks!

