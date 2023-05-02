...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by the combination of rain and snowmelt is
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Idaho, eastern Idaho and southeast
Idaho, including the following areas, in central Idaho, Lost River
Valley, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin and Wood River Foothills. In
eastern Idaho, Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands, Big Hole Mountains,
Centennial Mountains - Island Park and Teton Valley. In southeast
Idaho, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range,
Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Marsh and Arbon Highlands.
* WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Very warm temperatures into mid-week will continue to rapidly
melt existing snow pack. Flooding risk remains high.
Precipitation chances increase towards the end of the week,
which may add to flooding concerns.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
As the snow melted last week, I don’t suppose I was the only one shocked by the vole damage that lay below. I cannot remember a year when it was worse at my location, and probably yours too. While harrowing his field Sunday, Alan said he was simply amazed at the vole activity.
Voles are not all bad. Their tunnels spread nutrients through the upper layer of soil, and they are an important food source for birds of prey and all but my lazy cats. That said, I wish more of them would become food for hawks instead of turning the stems of just about any plant they find into food for themselves. Go Hawks!
Why was this vole season so much worse than others? A couple of good reasons, both involving the weather, make sense.
Remember back this fall when we made the rather sudden transition from a long hot summer to snow? The first measurable snow fell on Sunday, October 23rd. Twenty-four hours later, we had the first two inches of snow on the ground. That snow remained on the ground for over six months before finally melting last week.
We had snow the last week of October, but before that week, nighttime temperatures did not fall into the 20s until the 13{sup}th{/sup} of the month. Daytime high temperatures never went below 46 degrees F. Six of those early October days had highs of 70 or higher. So that means that when that first snow fell on the 23rd, it fell on soil that was not frozen but relatively warm and vole friendly. By the time November ended, the voles were eating and breeding and doing whatever else they do down there in comfort, well shielded from prying predator eyes under over 20 inches of snow. And so it went all winter.
Then came February. The vole’s friend and fellow rodent, the groundhog, gave them six more weeks of winter which gained interest and grew into more like 12 weeks. It was just last week that the protective cover of snow was gone; bonus time for voles.
So, all things considered, this was a good year for voles and a perfect storm for those trying to grow things they like.
