Happy New Year, everyone! Of course, a new year means just one thing: time to look back at a few highlights of the weather year we have just been through.

We knew going in that 2022 was a rare double-dipping La Nina year. We hoped that would mean lots of snow to prevent the drought from extending into a second year, but our hopes did not come true. Although 2022 was wetter than the previous year, it was not wet enough to break the drought. Grand Targhee Resort’s opening day for the 2021-22 season had to be postopned five days due to a lack of snow and warm temperatures.

