Happy New Year, everyone! Of course, a new year means just one thing: time to look back at a few highlights of the weather year we have just been through.
We knew going in that 2022 was a rare double-dipping La Nina year. We hoped that would mean lots of snow to prevent the drought from extending into a second year, but our hopes did not come true. Although 2022 was wetter than the previous year, it was not wet enough to break the drought. Grand Targhee Resort’s opening day for the 2021-22 season had to be postopned five days due to a lack of snow and warm temperatures.
January 1st, 2022 was promising. It was cold, with a high of only 14 degrees, and almost half an inch of snow fell. But when January ended, only 11 inches of accumulating snow had fallen during the month. Compare that to twice as much snow that fell at the same location in November of 2022. The average high temperature for January is listed as 27 F. In 2022, it was 30.
Possibly the most dramatic Teton Valley weather event of 2022 happened in the early morning of April 4{sup}th{/sup}, the day the Spud Drive-In screen blew down. If the weather can take down a Teton Valley icon like that, is there anything we can rely on? Wind gusts in excess of 50 MPH were recorded at the Driggs-Reed Memorial Airport that morning. Then much later in the year, we had gusts of about the same speed and from generally the same southwest direction just last Wednesday.
By the spring thaw, it was clear that the drought would not be broken. Despite some exciting outbursts from Mother Nature, overall, the snowpack in the hills and the resulting natural flow of the rivers and creeks were well below normal as the water year ended on October 1{sup}st{/sup}. Not as far below normal as the previous year, but was it enough? Not really. But the reservoirs were filled to capacity, and plans were in place to portion out the water in the most equitable way possible, which made no one happy, but we each got some.
Then there was this summer. It was one of those 90-plus degree summers. The Fourth of July was pleasant, barely reaching 80 F, but then came July 17{sup}th{/sup}, the first time we broke 90 degrees. And we kept the upper 80s for highs most of the rest of July.
At the beginning of August, it seemed like the heat had broken. We started seeing some highs in the low 80s and even a few 70s. But then came that first week of September. We were back in the 90s once again. And, of course, the wildfire smoke made the heat even more hellish.
Our air quality has been worse with wildfire smoke in other years, but the problem started earlier. By mid-June, even with my typical denial of something in the air, I had to admit there was smoke, not just the usual morning haze, filling the skies of Teton Valley. With it came the realization that what’s a health challenge and nuisance for us represents death and destruction for our neighbors and firefighters. Here’s to Geraldo Rincon, Thomas Hayes, and Jared Bird, all of whom did not survive the fight against Idaho’s Moose Fire.
Thankfully, the snows came early, helping with the firefighting efforts but taking many of us by surprise. After a merciless string of days in the 80s and 90s early in September, we had day after day with little or no rain at all. From October 3d to 21st, nothing. It made for a wonderfully extended fall leaf season, and plenty of hay was cut, but we were starting to wonder if we would ever see water from the sky again.
Then it started raining and got colder. On October 23d, the season’s first snow angel appeared in about half an inch of snow.And the fall snow kept falling. October ended with a total of 2.5 inches of accumulating snow. Less than half of what we’d had the previous October, but hey, it was something. November made up for October’s late start by bringing us over 20 inches of snow where last year’s November total was in the teens. And at the time of this writing, about five days before the end of the year, December has given us another 16 inches of snow. Over a foot of deliciously wet snow is on the ground all over Teton Valley, and in the mountains the first avalanche warnings were issued on December 12.
I’ll go out on a limb and say that in the last few days of 2022, we will add several more inches of wet snow to the total and possibly some rain too. Let’s hope that 2022 will, in the end, be remembered as the beginning of the end of a two-year drought. Happy New Year!
