Targhee Cup Standings

Top Individual Scores Week 4, Dual

Men — Aaron Cisco (40.54), Casey Williams (42.21), John Marno (42.27), Pierre Sarthou (42.32), Sam Hahn (43.18)

Women — Haley Gage (44.66), Julia Pieper (46.59), Rachel Fortier (47.50), Dagi Stock (48.62), Liz Moseley (49.14)

Week 4 Team Standings, Dual

1st — 36 — Borrachos (HLCP)

2nd — 35 — Victor Vandals (Victor Veterinary Hospital)

3rd — 32 — Land Trust Dusters

3rd — 32 — Teton Valley Realty Tequilas

4th — 22 — Tetonia Club Brewskis

5th — 21 — Dale Turnhards (Sego Skis)

6th — 20 — The Wolf

7th — 13 — Yo Mommies (Badger Creek WoodWorks & Mackenzie Masonry)

Final Overall Team Standings

1st — Borrachos

2nd — Land Trust Dusters

3rd — Victor Vandals

4th — Teton Valley Realty Tequilas

5th — The Wolf

6th — Yo Mommies

7th — Dale Turnhards

8th — Tetonia Club Brewskis

Shout out to our adult race league team and league sponsors for the 2021 Targhee Cup! Thank you for your support of our young skiers and snowboarders. It was great to see so many teams out there with lots of community support. Thanks for a great race series, sponsors and racers. See you all next season!

Cross Country

Western Region Club Championships — Trail Creek Nordic Center — March 6-7

U12 Female 2k — Emilyn Bender

U12 Male 2k — Sam Bender — top 10 finish classic and skate, Olin Hugo

U14 Female 3k — Daisha Jacoby, Salim Jacoby, Stella Minton, Isabel Warner

U14 Male 3k — Caleb Bender, Nate Streubel — 1st place finish classic and 2nd place finish skate