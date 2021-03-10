Targhee Cup Standings
Top Individual Scores Week 4, Dual
Men — Aaron Cisco (40.54), Casey Williams (42.21), John Marno (42.27), Pierre Sarthou (42.32), Sam Hahn (43.18)
Women — Haley Gage (44.66), Julia Pieper (46.59), Rachel Fortier (47.50), Dagi Stock (48.62), Liz Moseley (49.14)
Week 4 Team Standings, Dual
1st — 36 — Borrachos (HLCP)
2nd — 35 — Victor Vandals (Victor Veterinary Hospital)
3rd — 32 — Land Trust Dusters
3rd — 32 — Teton Valley Realty Tequilas
4th — 22 — Tetonia Club Brewskis
5th — 21 — Dale Turnhards (Sego Skis)
6th — 20 — The Wolf
7th — 13 — Yo Mommies (Badger Creek WoodWorks & Mackenzie Masonry)
Final Overall Team Standings
1st — Borrachos
2nd — Land Trust Dusters
3rd — Victor Vandals
4th — Teton Valley Realty Tequilas
5th — The Wolf
6th — Yo Mommies
7th — Dale Turnhards
8th — Tetonia Club Brewskis
Shout out to our adult race league team and league sponsors for the 2021 Targhee Cup! Thank you for your support of our young skiers and snowboarders. It was great to see so many teams out there with lots of community support. Thanks for a great race series, sponsors and racers. See you all next season!
Cross Country
Western Region Club Championships — Trail Creek Nordic Center — March 6-7
U12 Female 2k — Emilyn Bender
U12 Male 2k — Sam Bender — top 10 finish classic and skate, Olin Hugo
U14 Female 3k — Daisha Jacoby, Salim Jacoby, Stella Minton, Isabel Warner
U14 Male 3k — Caleb Bender, Nate Streubel — 1st place finish classic and 2nd place finish skate