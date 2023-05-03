.Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical
levels.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Idaho, eastern Idaho and southeast
Idaho, including the following areas, in central Idaho,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region and Wood River
Foothills. In eastern Idaho, Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands, Big
Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains - Island Park and Teton
Valley. In southeast Idaho, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains,
Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Marsh and Arbon
Highlands.
* WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Teton Valley News Editor (then-reporter) Connor Shea took home four accolades in the weekly division at this year’s Idaho Press Club ‘Best of 2022’ Awards.
Shea recieved second place in the category of Education Report for his story written about Tom Marcum, the much-beloved Victor Elementary Janitor who recently retired from his post after serving since 1994.
Shea also recieved 3rd place awards for Sports Prep Story and Sports Story of the year for his coverage of Teton High School’s state 3rd place finish in football as well as a profile of the famed Teton Juggler.
The outdoor feature ‘The Fountain of Youth’, a report on powsurfing with Dave and Walker Bender, also won 3rd place.
Shea would like to thank the community at large for the wonderful opportunity to cover an amazing place.
“The Teton Valley community is an absoloutley essential part of my ability to be recognized for my work,” said Shea. “Teton Valley is a very dynamic community and I am thrilled to have started my career here. I could imagine no better place to grow as a Journalist. Thank you to all of the sources and individuals I have looked to for information. Your cooperation is invaluble to helping me complete what I firmly beleve is an essential community service.”
“I remain grateful to all our dedicated readers and subscribers. Without you the TVN would simply not exist,” said Shea. “Thank you.”
