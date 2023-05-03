tempImaged4zFCh.jpg

Connor Shea holds up his awards in Boise.

Teton Valley News Editor (then-reporter) Connor Shea took home four accolades in the weekly division at this year’s Idaho Press Club ‘Best of 2022’ Awards.

Shea recieved second place in the category of Education Report for his story written about Tom Marcum, the much-beloved Victor Elementary Janitor who recently retired from his post after serving since 1994.

