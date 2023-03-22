March is brain injury awareness month, a sobering reminder to many who have, or still do, suffer through physical, mental, physiological, and emotional pain from traumatic brain injuries (TBI’s).
A journey alongside a loved one’s TBI is gut-wrenching, challenging, and rewarding all at the same time. Often, TBIs are caused by some sort of dramatic event, such as an accident or anything that causes obvious head trauma.
Other times, TBIs are more difficult to diagnose because the initial event is less obvious. Whiplash is an example. This is how the journey with our sister Scarlett began; a fall on the ground where she sustained severe whiplash.
This was an unassuming way to sustain a TBI, so it took over a year and a half for doctors to diagnose what was happening. In the meantime, Scarlett was experiencing a series of cognitive and visual symptoms that no one seemed to understand.
Because she had always been a confident, strong, and happy human being with a contagious zest for life, watching her deteriorate was crushing for her family, especially her husband, and children.
An amazingly brave person, she tried to hide her symptoms and depression from the outside world. She spent a summer hiding in her basement, protected by her immediate family.
Unfortunately, by the end of summer, with very little helpful medical information forthcoming, Scarlett had become suicidal.
All of us watching from the outside were not surprised but relieved when in September, Scarlett and her husband called us asking for help. We could never imagine the seriousness of the journey that was only beginning. Scarlett was in serious danger with a suicide plan in place and an increasing desire to act on it.
After a weekend in the hospital, the doctors determined that the healthiest way for her to move forward was not at a hospital, but at home with 24-hour family support and protection. After months of struggling, her immediate family was exhausted and looking for help. Within 12 hours, our other sister Eliza and I made our own plan and committed ourselves to care for her around the clock.
That’s what sisters do.
Living 5 hours away complicated things, but we were committed to helping.
A change of routine caused Scarlett to suffer increased bouts of anxiety, so Eliza and I took multiple day shifts, lasting 1-2 weeks.
We stayed with Scarlett all day.
We went on walks with her, drove her to work, checked in during work breaks, shared lunch with her, and took her to appointments. We read quietly in the evenings, sometimes did puzzles, and tried to be unnoticeable while we were glued to her hip. Those were heartbreaking weeks, and yet
Scarlett’s determination, or at least her willingness to let us be there, was inspiring.
We would later learn that heightened anxiety and suicide ideation are very common for those suffering traumatic brain injuries. We would also learn that one of the critical needs for a person with a TBI is advocacy – people fighting with and for them.
TBI life is so confusing and seemingly upside down. They, TBI sufferers, need people who are willing to engage in the fight. They need people who care enough to press medical personnel, ask questions, and dig for answers. They need loved ones who will drive them to appointments as needed, and more importantly, sit with them at the appointments.
Sometimes Scarlett had trouble communicating with her doctors and needed
help while struggling to express herself. Other times, she needed help understanding the instructions doctors gave her. The extra set of ears we provided made sure that pertinent information could be relayed to all other concerned caretakers.
Through these experiences, we learned a brain injury can be a complexly layered event. Scarlett, and others with similar brain injuries, need a battalion of specialists to help.
Eventually, we would be helped by:
1. A brilliant neurologist that finally unraveled the list of symptoms and diagnosed the TBI.
2. A creative physical therapist who did hours of outside research to know how to treat Scarlett’s specific case.
3. A vestibular therapist to help with her balance.
4. An occupational therapist to help her relearn how to interact with a world in constant motion.
5. A speech therapist to help with her cognitive inability to complete tasks.
6. An eye specialist who knew to prescribe prism glasses to assist the eye-brain connections.
7. A neuropsychologist trained to unravel the emotional and psychological upheaval.
8. A psychiatrist to prescribe the needed medication.
9. A marriage and family counselor to help Scarlett and her husband re-establish communication.
10. An outstanding family doctor to coordinate this symphony of professional caregivers.
Traumatic brain injuries are just that - traumatic. They not only turn the lives of those who suffer them upside down but also the lives of those who love them.
The solution comes from competent medical help combined with loving family care because this kind of trauma unaddressed or unrecognized can all too often push people to the brink of suicide.
The fact is TBIs are relatively new to our collective medical conversation and there is still so much to learn about them. Those who suffer them deserve our vigilant love and attention as they struggle to make sense of their new reality. They deserve and need us to educate ourselves, advocate for them, and fiercely fight to protect them.
Today, we can tease Scarlett when she stumbles over words, we can laugh when she loses things, and we have discovered that her bravery and zest for life have depths we never dreamed of, but it has come from a valiant fight to come back from the dark side.
For more information about how to walk alongside someone with a TBI or if you’re struggling with TBI symptoms and want to meet other people with these same challenges, reach out to Sarah Johnson at tbidriggs@gmail.com Both in-person and zoom meetings are happening every other week with many other valley locals that are fighting the same battles.
