Last Friday Teton High School Track and Field competed at the 3A District XI track and field championships at Madison High School in Rexburg with multiple THS athletes winning district championships.

Clara NyKamp brought her ‘A’ game, winning the 100m while setting a personal record (pr) of 12.95. Jenna Letham also put in a standout performance, winning the 400m (1:01.69, pr) and 800m (2:27.78). Grace Zogg also took home the 300m hurdles (49.10, pr).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.