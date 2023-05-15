Last Friday Teton High School Track and Field competed at the 3A District XI track and field championships at Madison High School in Rexburg with multiple THS athletes winning district championships.
Clara NyKamp brought her ‘A’ game, winning the 100m while setting a personal record (pr) of 12.95. Jenna Letham also put in a standout performance, winning the 400m (1:01.69, pr) and 800m (2:27.78). Grace Zogg also took home the 300m hurdles (49.10, pr).
Those three ladies, joined by Marin Miller, also took home the 4x100 relay with a time of 51.77. Zogg, NyKamp, and Letham, joined by Meg Woodbury in the 4x400, also won with a time of 4.22.26.
Over in the field, Cici Martinez won the high jump (5’2”, pr) and the triple jump (33’11.5”).
On the boys’ side, Jack Joyce punched his ticket to state by setting a school record of 10.96 in the 100m, although he came in second to Sugar-Salem’s Trevon Holman, who also set a school record. Joyce also set a school record in the 200m (22.38), but once again came second to Holman.
Zane Lindquist, only a sophomore, was unquestionably the star of the day for Teton in the boys’ running events. Lindquist won every race he entered (1600m — 4:41.57, 3200m — 10:11.44), without even putting up a personal record.
Jumper Ty Brown also had a solid outing in the field, winning the long jump (20’ 9.25”) while also coming in second and qualifying for state in the high jump and triple jump.
“I felt pretty good with my start for the first seven steps,” said Jack Joyce of his school-record run. “Near about 70m or so when the race is about to end, I was having a little bit of doubt in my mind because I was like, Oh, shoot, I might not get second. Then I very slowly crept ahead, which was pretty scary, but pretty invigorating.”
Joyce was fixated on the 200m record, which he also broke at districts, so the record 100 was a pleasant surprise.
“I was going for the 200, definitely,” said Joyce. “Because I tied it around two weeks ago, but for the 100, I wasn’t too focused (on that). I didn’t expect to break the 100 record, but I guess it happened.”
Head Coach David Joyce was proud of his son’s execution in the 100.
“That particular race meant a lot because me and him have been working together since he was biting ankles,” said (David) Joyce. “He executed, which is really hard to do because you’re racing.”
Coach Mindy Kaufman, who also coaches cross-country has been beyond thrilled with Lindquist all season long.
“We’ve known Zane was a special talent from middle school, we were already tuned into that. But he’s also had to work really hard. He knows that even though he’s talented, it’s not going to just fall in his lap,” said Kaufman. “He came into this season knowing what his weaknesses were and he really built on those. Training those weaknesses allowed him to win both the mile (1600m) and the two-mile (3200m) at districts.”
Kaufman has also been impressed with Lindquist’s ability to adapt to the shorter lengths and surface of track compared to cross-country.
“Zane is definitely a true distance kid, so cross country has always come a little more naturally to him. We’ve had to work on a lot of speed and a lot of closing strength because he just needs that in his toolbox,” said Kaufman. “He’s just a tough kid. If a course is hard, Zane’s going to excel on it, whereas he can also meet kids on the track that are going to be faster than him, and that’s great. But he also knows that that speed is what he needs to run.”
Coach Joyce was also particularly delighted with the way the girls’ relays ran.
“They are four alpha females,” said Joyce. “There is not a single one that’s not on that 4x100 and 4x400 team. And both of those teams are all heart.”
“They’re just fierce competitors, all four of them. It’s going to be a tight race at state. Just watching how competitive all four of them are and for them to work together, it’s one of the best parts about coaching… seeing them all come together as a unit,” said Joyce.
Joyce also sees some special stuff happening for jumpers Brown and Martinez at State.
“Ty, you know, it’s an old hat for him. He’s a pretty savvy veteran at this point with the jumps and I’m glad that he executed. He’s always a contender at every meet that he shows up at,” said Joyce.
“Cici, this is her first year coming out for track,” said Joyce. “She matched the school record at 5’2” (in the high jump), and then she’s almost to a record in the triple jump. It’s pretty hard to come out for track, show up, work really hard, stick to the plan, and then end up winning districts. Now she’s a contender at state and she’s only going to get better. She is very new to the sport and her best days are still ahead of her.”
Last year Teton sent 8 athletes to state, and then-senior Kinley Brown (sister of Ty) took home the state 300m hurdles championship.
The state track meet will take place in Middleton, ID Friday and Saturday. Results will be posted at https://www.athletic.net/team/2078/track-and-field-outdoor/2023 as they happen.
