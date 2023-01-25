...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
John Greenwood greets Winston at a Sleigh ride in Driggs, Idaho December 24, 2022.
The draft horses, known as “the twins” are owned by Jim and Alesia Gosnell , on their Circle G Ranch in Driggs.
Winston and Magic are Shire horses, with a long history in the Valley. Their father was named Captain, and the mare was named Keepsake, from Badger Creek Shires in Felt. Twins have a very low survival rate in the draft horse world, and are usually aborted. Somehow the veterinarian was not made aware that Keepsake was carrying twins. Winston was the first to be born or “dropped.” A few hours later to everyone’s surprise, neighbor Danny Wilson found that another horse had “dropped” and that’s why they named it “Magic.”
Jim met the horses when they were colts, of about a year, and he and his wife both them both from Ray and Jeanette Keyes. The Keyes were happy to keep the tims together, as well to have them in the valley.
The Gosnells ride the horses on trails near Targhee, although Jim says “we are careful not to get too technical on a tight trail with a 2000 pound horse.” They also take friends and neighbors on winter sleigh rides with a vintage sleigh built for the forest service years ago by Veril Jardine for use in Yellowstone Park.
