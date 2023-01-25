The draft horses, known as “the twins” are owned by Jim and Alesia Gosnell , on their Circle G Ranch in Driggs.

Winston and Magic are Shire horses, with a long history in the Valley. Their father was named Captain, and the mare was named Keepsake, from Badger Creek Shires in Felt. Twins have a very low survival rate in the draft horse world, and are usually aborted. Somehow the veterinarian was not made aware that Keepsake was carrying twins. Winston was the first to be born or “dropped.” A few hours later to everyone’s surprise, neighbor Danny Wilson found that another horse had “dropped” and that’s why they named it “Magic.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.