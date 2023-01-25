Welcome to the TVN’s first special section of the year!
While it goes without saying that pets and domesticated animals are an integral part of our society, and we decided to honor them by giving them their own section in this week’s paper.
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches at valley floors and 12 to 24 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. * WHERE...Island Park, Centennial Mountains, Teton Valley and Big Hole Mountains, including Victor, Driggs, Tetonia, Ashton, Island Park, Pine Creek Pass, Targhee Pass and Raynolds Pass. * WHEN...From this evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
Welcome to the TVN’s first special section of the year!
While it goes without saying that pets and domesticated animals are an integral part of our society, and we decided to honor them by giving them their own section in this week’s paper.
I would love to begin by touching on some lighthearted topics, but it would be remiss of me to not describe an instance that truly shows how deep the bond between human and companion runs.
On the night of January 16th there was a devastating blaze that sparked in a mobile home in downtown Driggs. All of the human occupants were away from home... But devastatingly, the Martinez’s family pet, a one-year-old husky named Violeta, perished.
As Violeta passed, and in an act of incomprehensible bravery and courage, Miguel Martinez rushed into a rear door away from the fire attempting to save Violeta. It is with the deepest of sympathies that we offer our condolences and prayers, as a community, to the Martinez family as they grieve the loss of Violeta.
During the TVN’s interview with the family following the fire, the look of such a deep loss wrenched my stomach, turning it upside down. There are no words to describe the pain this family is experiencing.
This instance, while brutally heartbreaking, shows that the bond between human and animal is powerful beyond belief. Pets and animals are so intrinsic to our spirit as humans that, when needed, both companion and human can and will save each others’ lives.
As you read through the following pages, remember that a pet is never just a pet.
When you care for pets and animals by giving them food, water, and affection, you actively give them life.
When they show care for you by giving you hugs and kisses, sad looks as you walk out of the door, and snuggles at night, they are more than happy to give the energy of life right back.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.