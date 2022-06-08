After a substantial rollback of operations during the throes of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Teton Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is back to caring for unfortunate animals.
The nonprofit currently is caring for four baby foxes and nine raccoons as it ramps operations back up with a renewed sense of vigor. Newly-designated Rehabilitation Specialist Yael Braun elaborated on the challenges that forced TWRC to scale back.
“With everything coming to a standstill, the funds were low and it was hard to manage working full time and doing this on a volunteer basis, it is very tricky and it takes a toll on everybody from board members to volunteers. Basically, we got to a point where there was no more energy and it needed new blood,” said Braun.
It would have been a pity to see TWRC shut its doors after so much investment from all involved.
“It got to a point where it was make it or break it,” said Braun. “The founders worked so hard on establishing a nonprofit in getting the land and working on the land, putting the funds in and getting the permits. Just to kind of walk away from that would have been a real shame.”
After regrouping in 2021, the rehab center got a boost as a new board was chosen and a wildlife rehab specialist was hired. It helped volunteers and others involved be more efficient and less stressed.
New board members are board president Tom Combs, vice president Natalie Gaith, treasurer Suzi Woodward, and secretary Jen Welding.
“This year we got new board members and there was a renewed desire to keep it in play and keep the momentum from last year going. The decision was made to actually have a wildlife rehabber on staff. That allows me to work less and do more for TWRC and meet whatever challenge for the animals comes along,” said Braun.
Combs is ecstatic to have Braun fill the position.
"Yael, whose passion for wildlife is like no other, has been raising the baby foxes like their mother would so that they can be released back into the wild," Combs added in a TWRC press release.
The first class of animals to come back through TWRC includes a group of baby foxes whose mother had died. A valley resident had found the litter underneath a patio, and volunteers were happy to get to work making the pups ready for the wilds in and around Teton Valley.
After spending the first night at Aska’s Animals in an incubator, they were transferred to volunteers at TWRC who would begin the process of strengthening the foxes.
Every possible step to limit human interaction has to be taken by volunteers, so as to not habituate the foxes to human care. Feeding via stuffed animals, being extremely quiet, and only interacting while absolutely necessary are essential to the survival of the pups.
To help increase the odds of survival in the wild, TWRC purchased a new enclosure for the foxes, which should be finished by “late this week” according to Braun. There is a GoFundMe to help recapture the costs of the enclosure.
“The new enclosure for the foxes is a state-of-the-art kind of thing because it gives them a lot of room and it is built for wild animals. It allows us to come into contact with them a lot less which is our main goal, as we want them to stay as wild as possible, even when we have to rear them from babies and bottle feeding,” said Braun.
The decision to spend the funds was weighed against other long-term goals for the TWRC, such as building a full-on rehabilitation center. Ultimately, TWRC decided that it would be best to forgo more extravagant projects to focus on what they can do for the animals in the here and now.
“When we made that decision it was basically to push along the bigger structure and the big center that we planned to build versus more enclosures for more animals. The decision was made that animals come first and these foxes are now in our custody and we need to do the best we can for them at the current moment,” said Braun.
The wildlife rehab center received a property donation for a parcel on the west boundary of Driggs from the Harrop family in 2017. The center cares for a wide array of animals from those as big as moose calves to those as small as songbirds.
To celebrate the renewed vitality of the TWRC, a celebration will be held from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Tetonia Club on June 10. Guests are encouraged to dress in costume as their spirit animal, and there will be live music, a silent auction, and a raffle.
All involved in the event are donating their time and service, which will lend credence to the purpose of the event as a celebration of the community’s support of the TWRC.
“It’s amazing because they all agreed to do it as a donation and they are all top-of-the-line performers and DJs. It renews our belief that the energy comes from this community, it takes all of us to do this well. I think every nonprofit can feel that but to me, it is a new experience and amazing that it’s coming from these generous people. It puts a smile on my face,” said Braun.
The fox pups’ recovery is also on track and looking very promising, which will also be celebrated.
“We are definitely celebrating the success of bringing the foxes to a good size, and they are still skittish so we did a good job in terms of not habituating them with very minimal resources and it’s working,” said Braun.
After all, those involved (such as Braun) with the TWRC have to have a passion for wildlife. To recognize that they are making a difference will be the cherry on top of the celebration.
“There is nothing like seeing an animal develop successfully. To be honest, there is nothing like releasing them into the wild and seeing them do well. That feeling just gets me going. I don’t have a problem waking up in the morning to that every day. That is my goal and that’s what I’m doing and it is fantastic,” said Braun.