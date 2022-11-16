Spending one’s golden years alone is something no one looks forward to, senior pets included.

November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, bringing attention to senior pets in animal shelters needing home. Seniors are typically housebroken, quick to follow a routine, easily pleased, and in general lower maintenance than young pets. Many senior pets were once someone’s faithful companions. Changing home circumstances, financial restrictions, death, or relocation are often the reason these pets are surrendered to shelters.

