Spending one’s golden years alone is something no one looks forward to, senior pets included.
November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, bringing attention to senior pets in animal shelters needing home. Seniors are typically housebroken, quick to follow a routine, easily pleased, and in general lower maintenance than young pets. Many senior pets were once someone’s faithful companions. Changing home circumstances, financial restrictions, death, or relocation are often the reason these pets are surrendered to shelters.
Senior pets are always the hardest to place in local animal shelters. They oftentimes get overlooked because there are so many other pets in the system. It is common to see situations where a potential adopter is faced with the choice between a sweet, trained senior pet or a litter of puppies. The puppies always go first.
PAWS of Teton Valley has two stellar seniors awaiting adoption and in celebration of National Adopt a Senior month, their adoption fees will be sponsored. Both dogs were local owner surrenders and are altered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, and have a huge PAWS of TV staff and volunteer fan club.
Aboo is a 9-year-old German Shepard who makes his golden years look easy. He’s got a clean bill of health, and some spunk in his doggie trunk. Aboo loves brisk walks and has excellent leash manners. Aboo would fair well as a couch companion, he’s an attentive listener, never judges when you go for that second dish of nighttime ice cream, and just hopes you’re willing to share. Aboo would love a household where he is the only pet. He’s dog selective and can make friends, but is picky as many seasoned folks are.
Wally is a 6-year-old Border Collie mix who’s jazz music in a dog. Why jazz? Wally has wobbler’s syndrome which causes his body to have tremors and spazzy movements, like a jazz melody. Wally’s condition is heightened due to the stressful nature of months of shelter living. He walks comedically on a leash, bonds with people very quickly, has lovely house manners, and while his condition is progressive it is currently not expensive requiring pricy meds or treatments. Wally needs a home where he is the sole pet. He can meet dogs out on walks and enjoys some, but because of his condition, he exudes a vibe that is tough to cohabitate with as another animal.
Both Aboo and Wally are wishing on every paw print that their second-chapter families are out there and will open their hearts and homes to one of them. Adopting one dog will not change the world but adopting Aboo or Wally will change their worlds forever.
You can come to visit Aboo and Wally at PAWS of Teton Valley Animal Shelter, located at 15 S 1750 E in Driggs, ID. PAWS of Teton Valley is the only open-admission Shelter serving the Teton County, ID area. PAWS is not tax-funded. Our Shelter and community programs are fundedo by private donations from our community and grant funding.
