Check stations will continue throughout the hunting season.

 Idaho Fish & Game

At check stations across the state, Idaho Fish and Game staff are collecting lymph nodes from harvested deer, elk, and moose to increase monitoring efforts for chronic wasting disease, which was detected in Unit 14 last year for the first-time ever in Idaho. Hunters in Units 14 and 15 are reminded that CWD testing is mandatory for all deer, elk and moose taken in those units.

Chronic wasting disease, or CWD, is a contagious and fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk, moose, and caribou. Fish and Game has increased sampling efforts in some game management units and relies on hunters throughout Idaho to provide this critical data as a proactive measure for early detection.

