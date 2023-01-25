...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches at valley floors and 12 to 24 inches on ridge tops and
elevations above passes.
* WHERE...Island Park, Centennial Mountains, Teton Valley and
Big Hole Mountains, including Victor, Driggs, Tetonia, Ashton,
Island Park, Pine Creek Pass, Targhee Pass and Raynolds Pass.
* WHEN...From this evening through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
A bighorn sheep ram gazes from its winter range high in Grand Teton National Park.
f you think your energy bill will be high this winter, consider the bighorn sheep. You and I pay our fuel bills with our wallets. Bighorns may pay with their lives.
Just before Christmas, the Teton Range were slammed with a historic cold snap. According to the Bridger Teton Avalanche Center, mountain temperatures reached 50 below zero and wind gusts of 100 miles per hour.
Yet, somehow bighorn sheep survive weather that would chill a polar bear, even lambs that are only months old and smaller than many of our pet dogs.
In many ways, bighorn sheep are rugged. In other ways, they are fragile. Winter gradually weakens them.
Like deer and elk, bighorns often lose 20% or more of their body weight, becoming more susceptible to parasite and pathogen invasion. Winter mortality is often prolonged with many not dying until spring. The Teton Range offers world-class backcountry skiing and world-class wildlife habitat.
Bighorn sheep are the original mountaineers of the Teton Range, but our development, highways and recreational activities have greatly reduced much of their winter range — where past bighorn generations moved seasonally to escape the worst of the weather.
We can continue to have both great skiing and bighorn sheep. All we have to do is think ahead so we don’t continue to whittle away at the winter range bighorn sheep need in the Tetons.
How can we be good stewards of the land and have a great day skiing at the same time? The key is planning ahead.
Bighorn sheep are sensitive to disturbance. That is, when they sense a predator (in this case, people) is too close, they often abandon the habitat they are using to find safety.
This causes them to burn precious energy, utilize suboptimum habitats and puts them at greater risk to disease/nutrition afflictions, avalanches and other dangers. The best thing we can do for bighorns in the winter is leave them alone.
The Teton Range Bighorn Working Group has used the best science we have — reviewed by outside experts along with local wildlife managers and recreationists alike — and they have mapped bighorn sheep winter range for the public to see. You can download the maps to your smart phone at www.tetonsheep.org. Please share the word.
