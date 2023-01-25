After attempting to dissuade free-roaming dogs in Teton Canyon by adopting an educational approach, Forest Service officers are now switching to an enforcement strategy, handing out citations to stubborn owners who refuse to leash their dogs.
Ten years ago, when the Teton Canyon trailhead was little more than a plowed parking lot about half the size of what it is currently, it was not considered a developed site.
In those ten years since, after a doubling of the parking lot, and the addition of a bathroom and kiosk, the trailhead is now considered a developed site.
“If you look at the Teton Canyon trailhead now versus ten years ago, the Teton Canyon trailhead is a developed site,” said USFS Teton Basin District Ranger Jay Pence. “Campgrounds and trailheads in the national forest system require dogs to be on a leash. This is nothing unique.”
“It’s been an escalating problem,” said Pence. “It’s not a dog park.”
The Forest Service leash law requires owners to abide by leashing their dogs within 200 yards of any developed site, including the winter trailhead, Reunion Flat campground, and the Teton Canyon campground.
Most individuals are following the law according to Pence, but he is seeing “the same people repeatedly who, we’ve talked to in the past, know that their dogs are supposed to be on a leash and are refusing to comply.”
The reason these individuals are refusing to comply centers around the belief that their dog abides by voice command. Pence understands that while it may not be a big deal to unleashed pets’ owners, it can be to someone who is trying to recreate responsibly.
“It’s not an issue to you, but it might be somebody who’s had bad altercations with dogs in the past that doesn’t trust your dog and cannot see that physical leash,” said Pence. “We have to be consistent and fair.”
The signage is also clearly posted, and uncooperative individuals have no reason to not know what the law is.
“We’re more likely to issue a citation now than to do an educational contact because it’s well posted, it’s well known,” said Pence.
Consistency is also key to enforcement.
“The biggest issue you have is you issue a citation to the first person because, you know, they needed a citation. While you’re issuing a citation to that person, somebody else comes by without a dog. That might have been an educational contact. But now, because you’ve chosen Person A to get a citation, you really need to be consistent
Pence has further reasoning in that he has seen injury result from dogs being off-leash and out of control.
“There’s been at least one dog bite at the trailhead this year that ended up going to the hospital,” said Pence. “There have been people knocked down. People complain all the time, I get emails every weekend about dogs being off leash and our lack of enforcement.”
While the main gravel road is not considered a developed site, and neither are any of the lands 200 yards away from the trailhead, Pence offered an easy rule of thumb to owners whose dogs cannot keep their cool.
“If you ever hear yourself saying, “don’t worry, he or she is nice”, you probably ought to reconsider whether your dog should be up to Teton Canyon or off leash because of that problem,” said Pence.
Pence’s dog even knows when it is time that it is ok to take the leash off. That mutual understanding was cultivated through simple training,
“I have a dog, and she knows and understands that she’s going to be on a leash for 200 yards. The first time you do it, it’s more difficult than the 10th time you do it because the dog becomes much more used to it. If it’s routine, it’s not going to be a problem,” said Pence.
On a more positive note, Pence has seen a better job of people picking up after their pets and commends owners for their role in that success.
“The community has really embraced it, and I think that’s something that is a huge success in that we have 90% compliance. We have really good compliance and people want to do the right thing,” said Pence.
After all, just like training dogs, positive reinforcement goes a long way. The last thing Pence wants to do is to advocate for the closure of Teton Canyon to dogs, similar to what the Forest Service had to do at the Mike Harris and Southern Valley trail system.
“Every time somebody doesn’t put their dog on a leash and if I get an email with a picture of a dog off-leash in Teton Canyon, they’re advocating for it to be closed,” said Pence. “If you want to keep Teton Canyon for your dog, then leash it and make sure it doesn’t scare people and rush people, clean up its waste, and you’re going to help me keep dogs in the Canyon.”
