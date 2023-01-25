Teton Canyon

The USFS Teton Basin Ranger District will increase leash law enforcement efforts in Teton Canyon. 

After attempting to dissuade free-roaming dogs in Teton Canyon by adopting an educational approach, Forest Service officers are now switching to an enforcement strategy, handing out citations to stubborn owners who refuse to leash their dogs.

Ten years ago, when the Teton Canyon trailhead was little more than a plowed parking lot about half the size of what it is currently, it was not considered a developed site.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.