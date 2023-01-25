...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches at valley floors and 12 to 24 inches on ridge tops and
elevations above passes.
* WHERE...Island Park, Centennial Mountains, Teton Valley and
Big Hole Mountains, including Victor, Driggs, Tetonia, Ashton,
Island Park, Pine Creek Pass, Targhee Pass and Raynolds Pass.
* WHEN...From this evening through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Hello! My name is Ollie, I am a 4 year old Catahoula Leopard Dog. I am a service dog living with my handler in Teton Valley. My handler has been training me since I was 10 weeks old for her chronic asthma and allergies.
Earning my vest was a challenge, but I loved my job! From a little pup I was curious and eager to learn. At 13 weeks old and with lots of training, I knew all the basics. Sit, stay, speak, shake, down, bring, and I learned to ring a bell when I had to go outside. My handler made it fun and interactive.
We trained together 6 hours a day everyday. My handler would bring me to the hardware store and work on my tasks with lots of distractions around. We always stopped for a pup cup on the way home!
At first, I needed lots of yummy snackos to stay focused. After a few weeks into training, I realized I was learning to connect with my handler on a deeper level and treats were not the reward. I wanted to learn everything. Learning drove me to be patient and attentive. One day something clicked and I realized what I was born to do.
Eventually, my handler wanted to return home to Teton Valley. So we packed all my toys and headed to the Tetons! With warm welcomes on the mountain and the trails, we love living in this beautiful valley with our new furry friends.
Although, there are challenges that come with moving to this small corner of the world.
For example, we had a really hard time finding a place to live. Not only were we limited with options of homes in general, but the ones that were available would not allow “pets.”
I am trained to retrieve medication before or during an attack, to alert when certain allergens are present, and to get attention during an emergency. I work very hard to keep my handler safe.
My handler and I would love to see more open opportunities for others who are living with chronic illnesses and service dogs in Teton Valley. Speaking with landlords we heard things like: “Everyone claims to have a service dog” and “My last tenant had an ESA (Emotional Support Animal) and my home was destroyed. We cannot rent to you.”
I am here to remind you to be respectful and considerate of others when you bring a pet into a rental home. And to our landlords, remember to ask for paperwork (a doctor’s note with the application) and proof of training.
A service dog can be trained by a handler, but asking for a simple introduction and to see their training certificate can help keep your home safe. The stigma of imposter service dogs and animals is a challenge my handler and I have to deal with in public places and even in friends’ homes. They are so afraid with the housing shortage that we are not welcomed inside if “pets” are not allowed.
I am sure we can all work together to make Teton Valley a better place for service animals like me.
