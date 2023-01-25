Hello! My name is Ollie, I am a 4 year old Catahoula Leopard Dog. I am a service dog living with my handler in Teton Valley. My handler has been training me since I was 10 weeks old for her chronic asthma and allergies.

Earning my vest was a challenge, but I loved my job! From a little pup I was curious and eager to learn. At 13 weeks old and with lots of training, I knew all the basics. Sit, stay, speak, shake, down, bring, and I learned to ring a bell when I had to go outside. My handler made it fun and interactive.

