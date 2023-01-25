...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches at valley floors and 12 to 24 inches on ridge tops and
elevations above passes.
* WHERE...Island Park, Centennial Mountains, Teton Valley and
Big Hole Mountains, including Victor, Driggs, Tetonia, Ashton,
Island Park, Pine Creek Pass, Targhee Pass and Raynolds Pass.
* WHEN...From this evening through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Teton Valley local, Sage, met Benji and Fritz during a volunteer shift. These two kittens were brought in when they were just 7 weeks old as strays and won Sage over with their brotherly antics. Interested in volunteering at our Shelter? Please email us at info@pawsoftv.org for opportunities.
Our Shelter doesn’t just serve the needs of homeless animals, we reunify hundreds of families. Bella was brought to our Shelter after spending 10 days out in the elements, lost. Bella’s owner was alerted that Bella was brought to our Shelter and had a joyful tearful reunion the next day.
PAWS of Teton Valley
2022 has been like no other year for PAWS. In addition to providing more than 700 local pet families with low-cost spay/neuter aid and financial assistance for critical veterinary care, PAWS acquired the Teton Valley Community Animal Shelter in Driggs, ID due to financial distress.
As we reach the end of the year, we are gratified to report that our shelter, PAWS of Teton Valley, has cared for more than 450 local pets in Teton Valley in 2022. That’s more than 1,100 local pets helped by generous donations to PAWS.
Since 1999, PAWS has been providing a variety of financial assistance and educational programs to our three local communities: Jackson, Teton Valley, and Star Valley. We continue to offer all these services and operate the only open-admission animal shelter between Victor and Idaho Falls, meaning our doors are open to all homeless and neglected pets in Teton Valley, ID.
But expanding our services did not come without challenge this year.
PAWS has suffered the consequences of several national economic trends, locally. For example, shelter pet populations nationwide are at all-time highs due to inflation and the national housing crisis. We typically have around 50-75 pets to care for on any given day. Local staffing shortages have made it difficult for PAWS to attract and retain good staff members. And the building we inherited is 30-years old and in grave disrepair. We’ve had a variety of issues to deal with this year including a ruptured sewage tank, a water pump and pipes that failed, and just in time for the holidays, our building lost power and heat.
While we see many animals that come in healthy and adoptable as is, whose previous owners have just had a run of bad luck and can no longer keep them, we’ve also had a dog who’s been shot, multiple litters of critically ill kittens, dogs involved in court seizers, and animals abandoned including an elderly blind and deaf shih-tzu who was left at a local park. These animals did not choose their circumstances, but we can change them by giving them a second chance — better lives with families who will treasure them.
PAWS is 100% funded by donations. You can help PAWS continue giving local homeless pets a second chance, and providing vital assistance to pets and their people by donating to PAWS by visiting our website www.pawsoftv.org.
You can earmark your donations to go directly to the PAWS of Teton Valley Animal Shelter by simply making that comment in the donation portal. Not a fan of online donations? We can process your donation over the phone Shelter as well, by calling 208-354-3499.
Better yet, come visit and meet our staff and animals while you donate! Our shelter is located at 15 S 1750 E, in Driggs, ID. We are open to the Public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11AM — 5:30 PM.
