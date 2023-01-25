2022 has been like no other year for PAWS. In addition to providing more than 700 local pet families with low-cost spay/neuter aid and financial assistance for critical veterinary care, PAWS acquired the Teton Valley Community Animal Shelter in Driggs, ID due to financial distress.

As we reach the end of the year, we are gratified to report that our shelter, PAWS of Teton Valley, has cared for more than 450 local pets in Teton Valley in 2022. That’s more than 1,100 local pets helped by generous donations to PAWS.

