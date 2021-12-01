Trail Creek Pet Center’s The Pet Center location in Driggs has closed its retail operation, shifting its focus to the grooming and pet care side of the business.
The change comes as a result of overworked staff and a change in property ownership.
Pam Metts Boyer, the long-time owner of TCPC, sold the retail space in Driggs and will continue grooming/pet care operations at Trail Creek Pet Center at its location south of Driggs.
The new owners of The Pet Center location will not be continuing a pet care retail business.
Boyer, who has been running Trail Creek Pet Center since 1989, made the changes after an overwhelming summer for its staff.
“We had put it on the market to sell because we just don’t have enough people to handle our businesses,” said Boyer. “We had to kind of make a decision where we could put our energy. We’re going to keep it out here at the kennel and we’ll focus on that.”
Hiring woes plagued the search for help as well, as Boyer never had the opportunity to make a hire.
“We’re not even getting people applying,” said Boyer. “They’re not even there to ask us what we’re paying. You just do your best, and if you don’t have enough employees, at some point you just have to make decisions.”
Boyer’s husband and son-in-law had been running the Driggs operation as well, but recently decided to focus on their excavation business.
“My husband and son-in-law ran the pet store mostly and they are swamped because they have Rover Excavation,” said Boyer. “They started that up to be a little more well-rounded, and then found out wow holy cow where did our employees go. They’re busy helping people build homes and do driveways which they enjoy.”
With the shift in commitment after the closure of the store in Driggs, Boyer is hopeful that will lead to less stress while caring for the pets.
“We want to stay focused on our dogs, whether it is taking care of your dog or our dogs,” said Boyer. “We have to stay focused on our clientele and have high-end quality.”
Boyer has excelled in grooming, as noted by successes at dog shows across the country. She has been in involved the pet care business since she was 13, and has been a regular Westminster invitee for over 30 years with multiple breeds.
“Breeder to multiple Best In Show winning dogs to grooming your beloved pet,” reads a short biography posted to Trail Creek Pet Center’s Facebook.
The shift in strategy will hopefully help Boyer and the other groomers amid a period of unrelenting demand as new people, and pets, continue to move to the valley.
“There were so many people moving here, and so many people were moving here with pets,” said Boyer.
Not only does the number of pets that are moving to Teton Valley affect business, but the breeds of the pets as well.
Boyer pointed out doodles as a breed she has been seeing more regularly and knows how much maintenance they require over other breeds.
“The doodle craze, all of those dogs need to be groomed by somebody, at least a couple times a year let alone every 6-8 weeks as it should be,” said Boyer. “Every time somebody gets a new dog with hair, I look at it and go there are another 6-8 weeks.”
Amid the rise in demand, Boyer is thankful for the other groomers in the valley, who have helped share the load.
“There’s a new groomer over in Victor that just opened, and I was ecstatic,” said Boyer.
Boyer doesn’t expect demand to change anytime soon, however, and will continue to do the very best that she, and Trail Creek can.
“I think grooming isn’t going to be getting anything other than busier at this point,” said Boyer. “At this point, we have the three of us that will be grooming as many days a week as we can stand here. We fit in and do as much as we can.”