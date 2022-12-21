What does it really mean to be an essential worker?
Having to work on a holiday can serve as a great example. Being an essential worker can mean making sacrifices in many different ways.
This Christmas, Teton County Fire & Rescue’s A Shift will be on duty staffing Station 1 in Driggs and Station 2 in Victor.
In many ways, December 25th will be just another work day for these firefighters.
It will start the same with putting on a uniform, leaving their homes, arriving at the fire station, receiving a morning briefing from the Battalion Chief.
All their equipment will be checked, vehicles will be inspected for readiness, training will occur and emergency calls will be responded to throughout the day like any other.
This day, however, will be different for these men and women in not being home for Christmas.
They won’t be spending the day with their families, they won’t be opening gifts, they won’t be enjoying a family meal, embracing time with their children or any other special traditions around this holiday that they may be accustomed to.
But not all is lost.
They will do what firefighters always do and that’s adapt to the situation, make the best of it and enjoy their time together.
Families may be invited to the station to see their firefighter, phone calls will likely be made with families at home to keep in touch and a large family style meal will be prepared at the station to make it feel special.
These firefighters will sit together around a large dining table with each other and it will very much have the feeling of a special family meal.
That’s because it is.
The bond runs deep between these men and women... It can be described as camaraderie, brotherhood, sisterhood, friendship or even family.
In addition to our firefighters this Christmas, there will be others in our community also making similar sacrifices as essential workers.
There will be nurses taking care of the sick and injured, law enforcement officers patrolling our roads, 911 dispatchers will be answering emergency calls, public works employees will be making sure we have functioning systems and snow plow operators will be out keeping our roads clear and safe for our travel.
This Christmas, I will encourage all of us to pause and take time to think about all essential workers out on the front lines in our community. I write today to let them know how thankful I am for what they do for me, my family, and my community to keep the lights on and keep us all safe.
Mike Maltaverne,
Fire Chief, Teton County Fire Rescue
