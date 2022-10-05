The Teton County Sheriff’s office is in dire need of dispatchers after another staff member announced his departure in late September.
Speaking to Teton County Commissioners at it’s September 23rd regular meeting, Sheriff Clint Lemieux could not understate the immediacy of the issue.
“It’s a tough situation,” said Lemieux. “We are not going to be able to answer 911 calls if we don’t get people in the chairs.”
TCSO dispatch supervisor Jessica Sosa spelled the crisis out in even clearer terms in front of the county commissioners.
“We are in an emergency crisis for sure. We need to think outside the box and think creatively. I personally like serving the community and like what we do, it’s an important job and is high risk for us as well as the community if we are not able to function. It needs to be taken seriously,” said Sosa.
Sheriff Lemieux also said that if things stay the course, the night shift might have to be axed and handled by neighboring Madison or Fremont counties, at a significant cost.
“I know it is a big ask but the other alternative, that Mitch Golden is looking at, is in 2 weeks we might have to shut down dispatch in the evening, non-emergency lines would go to voicemail and emergencies would be forwarded to Madison or Fremont,” said Lemieux. “Madison was asking for $40,000 a month to cover the night shift.”
TCSO administration manager Mitch Golden, reached by the TVN after the meeting, elaborated on that concern.
“That is a very real possibility here,” said Golden. “When you have that happen you have a couple of different options. Either you call for outside help, partnering with other communities, and see if they would be willing to take on the extra call volume. Then you have to pay them and it can cause problems with them. It’s not an easily solved problem.”
Having a dispatch center not located locally runs many risks, including losing valuable local nomenclature (such as knowing where Hatch’s Corner is), as well as local history and culture according to Golden.
Commissioner Cindy Reigel stated “that scares me” after hearing about the issue and the difficult path toward solutions from Lemieux.
Since Lemieux’s presentation was a discussion and did not contain an action item, the BoCC could not immediately approve enhancements to TCSO’s recruiting practices for dispatch positions. The BoCC did promise action at the next possible opportunity.
What is being eyed up is a $1500 sign-on and stay bonus, which would be given in 3 increments depending on the level of time spent on the job. $500 would be given upon formally accepting a job offer, $500 at 6 months on the job, and the final $500 at one year.
$1500 would be given to current dispatchers who have already spent a year on the job.
If approved, the recruitment strategy would at least get on a level playing field with Teton County Wyoming’s Dispatch office, which has a similar bonus. Sheriff Lemieux attested to how TCWY has been luring residents from Teton Valley.
“They have recently hired somebody from the valley to go over there and work for them and their starting rate for patrol and dispatch is $31.25/hr. They keep outbidding us,” said Lemieux.
Lemieux spoke to the starting dispatch rate having been “recently” bumped up to $24/hour, but that it isn’t enough to keep people from commuting.
“I know we had said we need to be within, I believe commissioner Heneage said, $4/hour of Teton County Wyoming to help make people stay here,” said Lemieux during the discussion.
While bumping pay and offering bonuses is a short-term solution, the long-term issues will still not be solved.
The dispatcher that made known his intent to depart the sheriff’s office attested to a lack of affordable childcare as his primary reason for leaving, although TCSO has seen others leave due to other issues that are plaguing Teton Valley businesses. The lack of affordable housing and/or high commuting costs have also been mentioned.
Golden stated the last time the Dispatcher’s office had a full staff was in 2010, which only lasted about 6 months.
“It’s a constant uphill battle trying to keep the dispatch center staffed,” said Golden. “It has been on everybody’s radar for some time. It is something that is pretty well known that it is difficult getting dispatchers.”
Last year the TVN wrote about the difficult, but necessary, service that dispatchers perform for our community. Orchestrating emergency responses is a duty that is filled with stress; dispatchers routinely help people through life-threatening situations and direct authorities to scenes while remaining a calm and collected voice on the other end of the phone.
“I don’t think it is ever portrayed in a light that is accurate to what it is. The stress, especially for how small of a community we have compared to our call volume, it is nonstop for 12-hour shifts. They go home exhausted and they have to do that several times a week,” said Golden.
“You are dealing with phone calls that are of the nature where you are helping people with their worst day ever in some cases,” continued Golden.
Training for dispatchers carries a noted amount of rigor to ensure that dispatchers can perform without error during such high-stress situations. A typical dispatcher upon hire is immersed immediately in at least 12 weeks’ worth of in-house training and is required after a year to attend (or complete digitally) the State of Idaho’s POST training requirements.
With rigorous training behind them, the dispatchers that remain are not those that are in the profession for money or other tangible benefits. Instead, those that have the sense of duty to serve their community through nobility are the ones who stick around.
“In a profession like ours, people are not in it for the money,” said Golden. “They are in it to serve their community and to do a job that is noble and worth their time to help their fellow man or woman. You are not going to get rich in this job. The reward comes from serving those people in your community who want to be safe. Even on their worst days, you help them come out on the other end alright.”
