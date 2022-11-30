In a move to become more in line with other rural school districts, as well as raise teacher morale and potentially save a few dollars, TSD 401 revived the idea of implementing a 4-day school week.
The idea will come in front of the school board where it can make a possible decision as early as December 12th.
Around 81 (of 186) Idaho school districts and charters have made the switch to a 4-day week according to Idaho Education News.
Despite strong community support at the time, TSD 401 rejected a similar proposal in March 2013 by a divisive 3-2 vote amid the threat of state budget cuts.
“It was a 3-2 vote and it resulted in a school board trustee recall election that was not successful. It was as divisive as any issue that Teton is famous for,” said Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme.
Westside, ID School District Superintendent Dr. Spencer Barzee accepted an invitation to come and discuss the 4-day week with board members.
Barzee began discussing the 4-day week by stating how Westside was originally against the adjustment due to assumed notions that it affected the level of academic achievement.
“Just quickly I have to say that our school board originally was against the idea of a 4-day week. Most of the concern was the academic impact, and that is our primary job as educators, to educate our students and do it very well,” said Barzee. “In the end, when we compared the ISAT (Idaho Standards Achievement Test) scores of mathematics and english-language arts, and also the IRI (Idaho Reading Indicator) results, we determined there was no significant impact of the 4-day week.”
The school board, not able to decide on the matter until Woolstenhulme brings forward draft calendars, peppered Barzee with a handful of questions regarding the payment of staff, childcare, and the process of the change.
“The biggest thing I am worried about with a 4-day workweek is the pay compensation for our cooks, paras, and bus drivers who have to work that 40 hours a week to be compensated. How did you work around that?” asked Board member Alexie Hulme.
Barzee responded by telling how in-school support staff remained less affected but did admit to losing at least one worker due to the cutback in hours among transportation and food service staff.
“The paraprofessionals didn’t change that much because the hours in-session at school doesn’t change that much,” said Barzee. “There was no additional compensation given to food service and transportation. We lost 1 employee.”
Board member Kathleen Haar asked what the transition exactly looked like in the early stages.
Barzee mentioned that teachers had the most major impact thrust upon them.
“The biggest thing I think was teachers making the changes and adaptations to their lessons. We went from 176 student contact days to 146. You still have the same amount of time but you do teach more individual lessons,” said Barzee.
“Outside of that, the factors really aren’t that big. We had a couple of parent meetings about it in the days and evenings and in all that time there were less than 25 households that came. There just really wasn’t that big of a transition. The teachers, in the end, are the ones that have to modify the most to adapt their lessons,” said Barzee.
Board member Ray Hinchcliff asked about the childcare predicament in that parents would need to be able to cover childcare duties or costs for Fridays if the 4-week school week would be implemented.
It is important to remember that Teton Valley’s childcare crisis is not easing up anytime soon.
That is something Barzee did not have any insight on, calling it a “misconceived factor”.
“Initially, you think it is there and it isn’t. You don’t want to say it isn’t something that needs to be addressed, but in the end, it isn’t that significant of a factor. Parents are able to arrange for daycare during the summer, Christmas break, spring break, and other times, and parents are able to make that accommodation. It wasn’t a factor in our district that it appears to be a factor in some other ways,” said Barzee.
Board member Micheal Adams asked if there was any negative period to the board’s decision.
“There are different things to work through with different districts but overall your students get home later, we increased our school day by 51 minutes to accommodate, to get the time that the state requires which we were happy for, your kids that are in sports, they will get home an hour later,” said Barzee.
Barzee stated that the longer a district has to come to terms with the 4-day week, the more receptive families will be to the change.
“That is really in my opinion the biggest cog in the whole factor,” said Barzee. “The research shows in Idaho and in other places, the longer you are on it, the more stakeholders like it in almost every category.”
Upon the board’s final question, Barzee mentioned that the board had made a decision in that year’s December and implemented the change the following September.
“We made that decision early in the year so teachers were asked to consider how they would teach lessons and take notes on how to accomplish their lessons. That helped teachers say, I can combine this lesson with this lesson and make them more efficient that way,” said Barzee.
“With that being said, teachers are very robust. They are professionals at what they do, and in there I would say the December time was great, but if you can’t make it in December I wouldn’t delay based upon that and not have an extended period of time,” said Barzee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.