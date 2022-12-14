tsd 401 logo.png

On the night of Dec. 12, the Teton School District 401 Board of Trustees, citing a pending leadership transition, opted not to engage with a controversial idea that has arisen again in the district: the four-day school week.

In 2013, TSD 401 sought to cut half a million dollars from its operating costs, and a four-day school week was one of three options proposed to balance the budget. A loud group of proponents advocated for the change, and a three-two vote by the board against the proposal led to an (unsuccessful) board member recall election.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.