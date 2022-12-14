On the night of Dec. 12, the Teton School District 401 Board of Trustees, citing a pending leadership transition, opted not to engage with a controversial idea that has arisen again in the district: the four-day school week.
In 2013, TSD 401 sought to cut half a million dollars from its operating costs, and a four-day school week was one of three options proposed to balance the budget. A loud group of proponents advocated for the change, and a three-two vote by the board against the proposal led to an (unsuccessful) board member recall election.
The topic came up again in early 2022, this time as a proposal to bolster flagging teacher morale, recruit and retain employees as the district suffers a staffing crunch, and provide more time for professional development and collaboration among staff.
However, as the calendar committee, composed of administrators, teachers, and staff, tackled the topic along with its annual review of the upcoming school year calendar, many parents reacted with vigorous opposition to the idea. In emails to the board and on social media, they expressed their concerns about the economic challenges posed by four-day school weeks in a community of many commuters, coupled with a crisis-level scarcity in child care and the large percentage of disadvantaged district students who receive free meals and other essential services at school. Opponents pointed out that earlier this year, voters approved an increase in the district’s supplemental levy in order to increase salaries and add positions in schools. Simultaneously, the district has taken the first steps to find a new superintendent to replace Monte Woolstenhulme, who is departing at the end of the school year.
At Monday’s meeting, Dr. Steve Joel of McPherson & Jacobson, the firm contracted to oversee the superintendent recruiting process, briefed the school board on a successful round of community interviews held earlier this month to guide the search. He also cautioned the board that superintendent candidates “have a lot of options” in the job market and might be deterred by upheaval within the district. Joel clarified that he was “not debating the merits or demerits of a four-day week” but asked the board to be “thoughtful and reflective” in making major, divisive changes while seeking a new leader.
Teton Education Association president Lisie Smith added that the teachers’ union was split on the matter, but wanted a decision that supported student success, and hoped to see more information and opportunities for input on a four-day week.
Basin High lead teacher Carolee Moulton, representing the calendar committee, highlighted the need for time set aside for professional development and collaboration among teachers but said that the committee, as well as parents and staff who responded to a survey about a four-day week, were also split, with strong opinions on both sides. Several school administrators reiterated that collaboration was their top priority in pursuing a reimagined calendar.
“My teachers are very stressed out because they don’t have that time to collaborate with each other, and I as a leader don’t have time to provide meaningful and ongoing professional development to my staff. Everything happens before or after school, which is very unfair,” Tetonia and Victor Elementary School principal Megan Christiansen said.
The board members expressed indecision about the proposal, agreeing that they wanted to support district staff as well as working families in the community. Trustees Michael Adams and Kathleen Haar questioned the wisdom of bringing a controversial item to the table while searching for a new superintendent. Trustee Ray Hinchcliff said he wanted more structured data to make an informed decision, and board chair Shannon Brooks Hamby said she would like to remove it from the calendar committee’s purview and let the incoming superintendent lead the discussion.
Rather than engaging on the four-day week question, the board asked the calendar committee to explore other ways of enabling collaboration time for teachers during the five-day week. The committee will bring an updated calendar proposal to the board at its regular meeting in February.
