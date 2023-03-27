Bryce Angell preferred

Bryce Angell

I feel the struggle, more with age, while climbing in the saddle. I never thought that getting old could turn to such a battle.

Though some of us are getting old, we still enjoy a ride. But each year my horse seems taller as I’m standing at his side.

