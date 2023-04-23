For the first time in the 135-year history of Driggs, the city will now have the services of a City Administrator.
Fittingly, the job went to a sixth-generation Idahoan. Amber Pence, originally born in Weiser, is coming into the role on the heels of a wide-ranging political career.
Having graduated from Utah State with a degree in Geography, Pence jumped from academia straight into the political arena of the Idaho State Legislature, serving as Chief of Staff under House representative Wendy Jaquet.
When the Legislature was not in session, Pence was heavily involved with the Idaho Democratic Party, fundraising and working on campaigns. Pence would eventually go on to serve in Ex-Boise Mayor Dan Powers’ cabinet as Director of Governmental Relations until Powers was voted out in 2019.
After that stint, Pence would use her political acumen and connections to land a role in Micheal Bloomberg’s mayoral administration as State Director in New York City, which she called “one of the best experiences I have had.”
Pence (no relation to former Vice President Mike Pence) then moved in the throes of Covid to Tetonia, to be closer to her husband’s family. Somewhat ironically, Pence and her family currently live next door to her in-laws in Tetonia.
Upon hearing that the City Administrator role was being created in Driggs, Pence immediately identified it as a role she would be happy to settle into.
“From all of my experience, moving to a small town and finding a job like this would be a dream come true,” said Pence.
Pence worked for New West Knifeworks in the in-between her move back to Idaho and her hire as City Administrator.
The hiring process was a comprehensive one, consisting of multiple steps in a months-long process.
“I can tell that they put a lot of thought into it,” said Pence. “They did a great job. They did a series of interviews and it took quite a while. I could tell they were putting a lot of thought into it.”
Pence, although admitting that both the city and herself are still figuring out the rhythm of the position, is excited to be a right-hand-woman of sorts to Mayor August Christensen.
“August is the reason why I applied and why I'm here,” said Pence.
“She wanted to hire one (a City Administrator) and she made it happen. That's a good elected official. They're lucky to have her and I want to have that relationship where I am quasi-right-hand to her. I want to make sure that she's still leading the city and that I'm helping her accomplish those goals,” said Pence. “I'm all in on August.”
Pence hopes that Christensen and the Driggs City Council use her state-level experience and connections to accomplish shared goals.
“I think that's where I’m the most qualified for this job,” said Pence. “I feel very comfortable interacting with those statewide agencies like the ITD, the governor's office, and our legislature, especially our three legislators that cover our area.”
“That is definitely my strongest area because I have had the experience of working with them at the legislature, and then through the city of Boise. I was lucky enough to just be sort of in that mecca there in Boise for long enough that I was able to make all of those connections and know sort of the processes,” said Pence. “Being able to bring that wider state-level experience to a place that is now starting to make its mark on the state is very important to me.”
As far as intra-city relationships, Pence is eager to help manage a cast of passionate, qualified individuals throughout Driggs’ government.
“It's really nice to have everyone in a good place and getting along and having a shared vision,” said Pence. “I'm from rural Idaho, and it's really where my passion is and always has been. I do think that with smaller cities it's easier to get things done because you don't have as many hurdles you're trying to jump through.”
Pence is also jumping at the chance to work in the valley-wide structure, interfacing with the other cities and the county.
“I think our cities do really well together, even the county too. It's nice that we all get along. We all have the same vision. I don't think that happens very often,” said Pence. “We should definitely capitalize on it because it's really nice to have everyone in a good place and getting along and having a shared vision.”
Setting into the job has been a little bit of a process for Pence, who is still in the process of settling into her office, never mind the job. That being said, she knows that it will come with time and the strength of the relationships she is eager to build.
“I really like running hot,” said Pence. “This is only my third week. The first two weeks I was meeting people, reading a lot, and sitting in a lot of meetings. I feel like I haven't quite got to get into the meat of the job yet to the sort of level that I want to. I feel like that's going to take a couple of months, which drives me a little crazy, because I feel like I just want to get off and running.”
While fully settling into the many complexities of the job may only come with time, Pence is already ecstatic with the more boots-on-the-ground feeling of a smaller, more rural form of government.
“I love knowing everyone,” Pence said. “Something very important to me is, for example, going into a grocery store and talking to constituents. I love rural issues, it's how I was raised. It definitely feels more like home to me and I just think it's a better atmosphere. You know your neighbor and you can't get around the issues that are important to them. I view it as a privilege to help solve those issues.”
