While the city of Driggs comes to grips with the EPA and Department of Justice over its much-maligned Wastewater Treatment Plant, it is important to remember how long the city has been fighting its battle with permit compliance.
Hyrum Johnson and Dan Powers, the two Driggs mayors who oversaw the turbulent beginning years of the then-new Driggs Wastewater Treatment Plant, both had a lot to say about the struggles each faced.
The WWTP, constructed while Powers was in office, was touted as a new technology that would accomplish the goals of dealing with increased capacity demands while being cost-effective and efficient.
“My recollection is that capacity was the primary driver,” said Powers. “We had gone through the planning process with Nelson Engineering and their alternatives were all in the $25-30 million range. Aqua Engineering was doing a project in Rexburg and our City Attorney got us in touch with them. Their proposal was a good bit less, and the technology sounded good.”
Powers stated that ammonia discharge was not viewed as a potential primary issue in planning and construction.
“I don’t recall that being a potential problem,” said Powers. “I don’t recall staff having particular concerns. We were aware that it was a new technology, with a limited but successful track record.”
Johnson conversely stated that the issues plaguing the previous facility are in line with what city officials are continuing to deal with regarding the current facility, with ammonia discharge compliance as the main problem.
“It was being touted by the engineers and the designers who built it as the latest technology. They promised that it would perform, that it would take care of the issues. The issues we were trying to take care of were exactly the same issues that we still continue to have, particularly difficulties with the ammonia transmission,” said Johnson.
Powers is “very” disappointed with how the facility has fared since its construction, and Johnson endured many years of WWTP-related stress.
“We did have difficulties from the very beginning with it,” said Johnson. “I would say the point where I finally was feeling really disheartened, when I was ready to set my hair on fire, was about the time that our previous consent agreement expired.”
Throughout Johnson’s tenure, there were times when the plant was in compliance, however, those successes never persisted.
“It came in fits and starts,” said Johnson. “There were times when we had it performing for months at a time, especially during the summer, and then as the weather and water turned cold in December we would lose it.”
Due to the timing of the problems each year, and the exhaustion of all other potential solutions, Johnson “firmly” believes that the WWTP issues are related to cold winter temperatures.
“We have eliminated, as best we can, every other scenario that has been raised. We went through so many scenarios. Until we solve the temperature issue we will not solve the plant,” said Johnson.
The technology of the plant is summed up on Driggs’ WWTP webpage.
“It is an MSABP Fixed Film Treatment Process: Multi-stage Activated Biological Process Plant, which uses bacteria to digest the contaminants in wastewater,” reads the City’s website.
The problem relates to “building a home” for the bacteria attests Johnson, who also says that the facility shares more technology with traditional WWTP designs than people give the technology credit for.
“It is the same scientific process. The question is, how do you build a house for this bug to thrive in? That is where this process differs slightly,” says Johnson.
Johnson said that after the first six months of WWTP operations Driggs Public Works saw problems with the facility, but chalked them up to learning the new plant’s technology.
“After six months, we thought it must be something wrong with our operation of the plant, not just the bugs themselves getting established but our operation of the plant,” said Johnson. “After that time, with the problems persisting, Johnson figured something with the plant’s technology was wrong.
“We had tried everything. We tried testing for toxic compounds. We had tried bringing in outside consultants who were specialized in the field. We tried cleaning the one side basin which it was due for anyway and that didn’t make a difference. Everything we tried fell on its face,” said Johnson.
The only promising remedies came from technology that was tested, but too expensive to implement.
“The only thing that held promise were we did one or two tests of additional bolt-on equipment. There was an Israeli company that came and did a very simple brief test that was promising, but their equipment would have been extraordinarily expensive,” said Johnson. “There were a number of things that we talked about that we never got to, partly because of funding, mostly because of overwhelming the department.”
Staffing has been a major concern from the start of the WWTP’s operation. In addition to Teton Valley’s ever-present housing difficulties, operators are aging out and few replacements are stepping up to take over.
“Jay (Mazalewski) is so overwhelmed and he is running with short staff and he has been for most of the last several years by virtue of what is happening in employment generally and specifically in that industry,” said Johnson. “There are a lot of operators aging out and there aren’t a lot of young people signing up to manage other people’s crap.”
In addition to staffing, other major issues in the community stretched city officials’ bandwidth thin. Johnson lamented that city officials are more like firemen, reacting to issues that continually pop up and have to be extinguished.
“The job of Mayor, combined with the jobs of all the staff, unfortunately in a community of our size, a lot of it is just putting out fires on a day-to-day basis,” explained Johnson. “You have the raging infernos of housing and our water system, other lawsuits, other concerns from the community and outside the community. It is a nonstop fireman job.”
Johnson, although not involved with the city currently, offered his assessment of what it will take to solve this long-term problem, pointing to changing the WWTP’s outflow location as a necessary task.
“We have to change the outflow. That is a given. No matter what else we do, that has to happen,” said Johnson.
The former Driggs Mayor also pointed towards hiring a dedicated individual to rein in the WWTP’s problems.
“The only way that we are going to solve this is if the city hires somebody specifically to solve this problem and a few others. Someone who will be able to focus heavily on these solutions. Jay (Mazalewski) is too busy, he simply does not have the bandwidth,” said Johnson.
“We need somebody who can focus on solutions, not just the engineering and scientific solutions, but the funding and the whole, comprehensive package. We need somebody to come in and do that and there is not somebody in that office right now that is qualified. It is not going to get solved unless we do that,” Johnson concluded.
Look for more coverage of the city's WWTP issues from the TVN in future editions.
