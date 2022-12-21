Merry Christmas everyone! What are you wishing for this year?
In conversations at the TVN offices, we have talked about how there was never a slow news week as we transitioned from late fall to winter this year.
With the holidays almost here, a slower news cycle has allowed us to take a deep breath, exhale, and reflect on all of the noteworthy issues that seemed to happen all at once.
After reflecting, we thought it would be a good idea to come up with a wish list of our own. Here is what our newsroom would like to wish for this Christmas.
1. More public presence at local government meetings.
Almost every week, there is usually a hot topic to be found in the many agendas and documents that city governments make available and act on.
When I was at the recent airport-related ballot initiative public hearings, the size of the crowd took me aback. While the issue definitely demanded that level of public attention, I thought of many other issues that could deserve it as well.
The city councils and various boards in Teton Valley are the individuals most responsible for both the long-term and short-term operations of our valley. It is in these crucial meetings that hard decisions are made that will substantially affect our local community.
While some may think that their voice won’t be heard or accounted for, I can promise you that our local officials in various roles all genuinely care about our communities. They are all good people who are like you in that they want to see our place succeed sustainably.
Without proper input from their constituents, their job is made that much tougher. At no time are all of our city councilors and officials more easily approachable than during the public comment period at the beginning of each meeting.
These meetings are easier than ever to attend. With the rise of video conferencing, you can attend these meetings virtually from the comfort of your home or workplace.
If you just can’t make the time, all of our leaders and officials are an email or letter away from knowing how you feel about the job they are doing.
Plain and simple, it is their job to receive your message and listen to what you have to say.
2. Supporting local businesses.
Our local small businesses in Teton Valley are unquestionably the backbone of our valley.
Many of them are still facing the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic through related and non-related issues like affordable housing, staffing crises, and burnout to name a few.
A little bit truly does go a long way for these folks. Whether it is a “good day” to the cashier at the gas station or a nice tip to a restaurant worker who provided great service, these things really do matter.
They also matter to other folks as well. Supporting our essential service workers like teachers, law enforcement officials, firefighters, and others through a simple “thank you” will be much appreciated. They serve this community wholly to see it become a better place and the jobs they do are not easy.
All in all, without these individuals the home you come back to each night would be much different than what it is now. I believe they deserve as much support as you can give.
3. More feedback from our readers.
As the editor of the TVN, the feedback I receive from each and every one of our readers is extremely valued.
A very well-seasoned journalism professor I had the privilege to learn from once told me that the feedback received after each edition is the one true reflection of the health of our product.
The only thing that warms my heart more than seeing someone pick up an edition of the TVN at the store are messages that I receive from you.
Whether it be a constructive criticism or a summary of a recognized job well done, the messages I get from the community are one of my favorite parts of the job.
In the end, it helps our newsroom serve our community that much better... Keeping up with and accurately portraying the news that matters most to you is an ever-evolving endeavor filled with both successes and challenges.
As I mentioned when I first took over the editorship, I aim to work hard, serve with integrity, and be a successful contributor to our community.
The satisfaction that I get from reporting on a special story, a complex issue, or a meaningful debate is paramount to why I love this job. It can be very fulfilling work.
So feel free to call the office, submit a letter to the editor, stop by, or say hello. The feedback that we get directly influences the quality of our work here at the TVN.
With that, I wish you all a merry Christmas, happy holidays, and safe travels to go and visit the ones each of us loves most. Thank you for your dedicated readership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.