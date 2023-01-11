Image-4.jpeg

King Sushi’s sign hangs in front of it’s new location in Driggs, on the corner of E First St. and E Little Ave.

 By Connor Shea

King Sushi completed its expansion over Teton Pass, serving the first of many bowls of Miso soup and plates adorned with Roo rolls last Friday night.

With the new Driggs location, on the corner of First and East Little, King Sushi is now the 3rd Jackson restaurant to open a location in Teton Valley in the last year, following Down On Glen and Pinky G’s Pizzeria, both located in Victor.

