King Sushi completed its expansion over Teton Pass, serving the first of many bowls of Miso soup and plates adorned with Roo rolls last Friday night.
With the new Driggs location, on the corner of First and East Little, King Sushi is now the 3rd Jackson restaurant to open a location in Teton Valley in the last year, following Down On Glen and Pinky G’s Pizzeria, both located in Victor.
King Sushi general manager Leigh Alfarano spoke to the perspective she has on why the Jackson restaurant scene continues to bleed into Idaho.
“Jackson kind of feels like it’s doing this outward expansion,” said Alfarano. “And Teton Valley, for better or for worse, seems to be where it’s kind of heading. Whether it’s real estate or, plenty of the workforce is over here now. So it kind of seems like the next logical place to kind of expand.”
After acknowledging the direction of Teton Valley’s growth, the last thing Alfarano and King Sushi want to do is negatively contribute to their new community.
“I hope this valley doesn’t lose it’s magic as a result of this kind of expansion,” said Alfarano.
The proximity to a solid workforce especially played a role in the feasibility of the new location.
“The amount of feedback we got for people looking for work, we would have never gotten that sort of feedback in Jackson,” said Alfarano. “They’re always wondering if you’re going to have a full staff for the next season or what staff member is going to walk in and tell you that they lost their housing.”
That workforce showed up with the restaurant never feeling stressed about finding enough people to assemble the team.
“We actually had a lot of people come out looking for jobs pretty much right off the bat. There’s always a little pressure putting together a brand new team from scratch. But we were able to do that and we’re really excited with the team that we have,” said Alfarano.
The space came naturally to King Sushi, who was waiting and watching for the right space to open up like a fisherman with a bobber.
“We kind of always had one eye open, and if something were to happen, we would pull the trigger. And then the fact that it happened here was, that was sort of it,” said Alfarano.
The excitement over their new space and constituency was heard clearly through Alfarano’s voice.
“It’s been really kind of overwhelming to hear what the community has to say and how excited everybody else is. I think that the residents in this area are kind of ready for a different option,” said Alfarano.
Another source of excitement comes from just being out of Jackson.
“We’re pretty excited just to be out of Jackson and be somewhere new,” said Alfarano. “This side has always been chiller and mellower.”
The space, a retrofitted house, turned into “a restaurant’s dream”, with Alfarano stating that “we’ve got more room than we’ve ever had to work with in Jackson.”
Alfarano was amazed by founder Jason King’s vision of the space.
“Jason’s strong suit is that he can see the space and see the way, you know, you think it should be laid out,” said Alfarano. “The kitchen is excellent. And it’s because of the time that Jason has spent in here moving things around.”
King Sushi gets its fish from vendors in both Salt Lake City and Idaho Falls, trucking or flying in the fish that is used in it’s dishes.
“Logistically, hopefully it’s as smooth as Jackson is. There’s no reason it shouldn’t be,” said Alfarano.
With the space dialed in and up and running, Alfarano is certain that King Sushi’s success will be tied to the relationship it has with it’s patrons, especially it’s regulars.
“The tourists come and go. But we’ve got so many regular customers… They are our backbone and we’re hoping that we’ll have that same kind of support from this side,” said Alfarano.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.