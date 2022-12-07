After months of recruitment and many rounds of interviews, the Teton County Joint Housing Authority has finally found its match.
Mary Angelita “Angie” Pacheco was chosen and announced as the first full-time executive director of the TCJHA. Pacheco began her tenure on November 28th.
TCJHA chair Shawn Hill elaborated on what Pacheco will bring to the table.
“We really gravitated towards Angie just because she has a proven track record for collaboration and she is also a doer. When somebody gives her 90 days, she gets it done in 30. That’s just how she works,” said Hill. “That’s what put her over the top… Her ability to bring people together and get stuff done.”
Pacheco “comes to the position with nearly 40 years of experience in affordable housing and social services,” reads a TCJHA press release given to the Teton Valley News on November 29th.
Pacheco, who will be living in Washington state until spring 2023, most recently completed a tenure serving Benton, WA, and Franklin, WA counties as the Executive Director of Domestic Violence Services.
Serving as the Caldwell, ID Housing Authority Executive Director, Pacheco has extensive community leadership skills that were also developed in Inglewood, CA, and Rio Arriba County, NM.
“I love starting new things, and I am excited to get all the various Housing Authority projects and programs off the ground,” said Pacheco according to the press release.
“I am looking forward to small-town life. Even though I packed away most of my sweaters years ago, Teton Valley is the type of community I want my family to be in,” Pacheco continued.
Hill expanded on how Pacheco will operate within the JHA, directly reporting to the commission. Pacheco’s role, at least in the interim, will be administered through the county on a contract basis.
“I think we may revisit that so we can have those reporting lines be more direct and maybe look into not having her be a county employee but having her as a housing authority employee,” said Hill.
The decision to go with Pacheco was not an easy one to make, and understandably so through a recruitment process that was filled with highs and lows for the JHA.
“It was very difficult because we had very strong candidates. Which was a happy problem. In the beginning, we were having trouble trying to find someone who had experience in affordable housing and then in the end we were struggling picking between people who had amazing experience in affordable housing and making the selection,” said Hill.
Another hard decision was to go with someone from outside of Teton County.
“We would have hired someone from inside the county if they had the right experience. This is such a specialized position, and the skillset is so unique, that you have to look outside your community. In a valley with a population of 12,000 people, you are not always going to find the skillset that you need,” said Hill.
The JHA did not begin to consider an outside hire until about “halfway” through the recruiting process according to Hill.
“It just became alright, well, this is all about skills and experience. We had candidates that had that skills and experience, but then I think the successful candidate also had the track record of bringing diverse community partners together. When it came to how is this person going to get along with the Teton Valley community, that made the decision to select our successful candidate that much easier because we saw her as being a good fit for this community,” said Hill.
The experience that Pacheco has ultimately led her to win out over a field of other highly-qualified candidates.
“She has done it all,” said Hill. “She has worked in a small rural county in the rocky mountain west and she also led a large housing authority in southern California. She has worked in a law office, she has worked in a domestic violence service center.”
“Housing is inherently dealing with people, and people are complex. People are multidimensional, and so I think to be successful leading a housing authority, you have to not only build affordable housing but you need to understand all aspects of the human experience. That diversity in her experience will be really helpful,” Hill continued.
As one could guess, Pacheco will be starting the role with a large list of housing-related tasks.
“First thing that comes to mind is that this role will require management of the Sherman Park and 175 Front St projects. There is also the update of the Housing Supply Strategy, and possibly the update of the Housing Strategic Plan,” said Hill.
The current Housing Supply Strategy and Housing Strategic Plan were built based on 2014 numbers, and Hill would like to see those documents updated to reflect last winter’s 2022 Housing Needs Assessment.
“The one that just came out basically said we need quadruple the number of affordable housing units that were identified in 2014,” said Hill. “We have to update those documents to update the 2022 numbers. That in and of itself will be a huge lift.”
The ongoing nexus study will also need to be managed while working with local government to inform policy decisions.
“She will also have to manage the nexus study that is underway and from there she will have to come up with recommendations on policy to recommend to the cities when they annex or rezone. That will require some finesse,” said Hill.
Responding to emergencies will also be a responsibility of the role.
“There will be emergency situations that she will have to respond to, like what happens if we have a similar situation to the Rockin’ H (mobile home community) example. What happens if an entire neighborhood is evicted? The housing authority may have to respond to that and that is a very work-intensive task,” said Hill.
Voluntary Deed Restrictions, working with the “dense” nonprofit community in Teton County, and being a clearinghouse for all housing-related issues will also have to be a part of the role according to Hill.
Pacheco will also have to have hard discussions with some of the area’s large employers, such as Grand Targhee and TSD 401.
“She will have to deal with the buildout of Grand Targhee and work with the Teton County WY affordable housing department to ensure the Grand Targhee buildout is providing the affordable housing that is required in its master plan,” said Hill.
When it comes to the school district, Hill wants Pacheco to begin a similar discussion that aims to mirror what happened across Teton Pass with Teton County Wyoming School District’s numerous housing initiatives.
“What I would like to do is what the TCWY School District did. They looked at all of their lands and which lands were underutilized and instead of just using them for whatever school purpose, they are now doing to develop those lands for housing. I would like Angie to kick off a similar discussion,” said Hill.
In the end, Hill is happy to have work taken off a stressed and limited-bandwidth Housing Authority commission.
“It is a huge relief because the board was putting so much volunteer time into housing authority matters. You can only do that for so long and you can only be so effective,” said Hill. “Now that we have an Executive Director, what the board has done can be expanded by a magnitude of 10 or even 100, because we have that person who can take what the board has done and implement them.”
Crucially, the JHA will also now have a face to build its reputation around.
“I am just really looking forward to seeing her perform,” said Hill. “I think the JHA is going to be much more visible, and much more effective, now that it has a face.”
The funding for the position’s salary was provided through a donation from Thomas Tull’s Teton Ridge Foundation.
