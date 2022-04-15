The Teton County Fire Protection District is accepting applications to fill Scott Golden's position on the board of fire commissioners.
Golden, a lifelong public servant, passed away last month, leaving a vacancy on the board. Golden won reelection in 2019; the person who will be appointed to his seat will join Commissioners Jason Letham and Bob Foster, and will serve until January of 2024.
The board of fire commissioners is responsible for managing the business and affairs of the district, including purchasing property, levying taxes, executing contracts, hiring employees, setting wages, enforcing fire code, and charging impact fees. The board meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month at 4:00 p.m. at the Driggs Fire Station.
Commissioners receive $500 per month as well as insurance benefits, and are eligible to participate in the Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho.
Applicants must be from District 1, which encompasses Victor and the south end of the valley. To apply, submit a cover letter, resume and application to Mariana O’Neill, Teton County Fire & Rescue, PO Box 474 Driggs, Idaho 83422 or moneill@tetoncountyfire.com. The deadline for submission is Friday, June 10 at 5:00 p.m. The board will vote to fill the vacancy on Tuesday, June 14 at 4:00 p.m.