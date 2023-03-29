The City of Driggs lost a celebrated individual with the passing of Henry McCracken, a man who knew the city like the back of his hand.
McCracken served the city in the Public Works department for well over two decades, in the process earning a reputation as a knowledgeable, dependable employee who embodied the value of hard work with quiet confidence and a sharp sense of humbleness.
“There are a couple of big traits that stick with me,” said Jay Mazalewski, current Driggs Public Works Director.
“Henry was his generosity. He had this wealth of knowledge with the city and its operations. When I came on and when any new staff came on, he was right there to help them learn the job and what it took to work in public works… All the different aspects. He was incredibly generous with his knowledge. I’ve seen public works in other areas where people keep their knowledge close to the close to chest and don’t share it… He was the exact opposite.”
McCracken was also as cool as ice under intense pressure, something that was infectious with other staff while going through emergencies.
“He was very calm, even in the face of crazy circumstances. Those middle of the night, sewage lift stations filling up, pumps failing, the calm, cool, collected demeanor of we can get this done. There’s not any panic. Just a ‘We’ll get through this’,” said Mazalewski.
That unwavering attitude served McCracken well, especially before Mazalewski arrived and McCracken was the only Public Works employee for a time.
“Henry was one of the only public works players in the 2005, ‘06, and ’07 timeframe. Henry ran the city’s public works department as a one-man show, so he had knowledge of things down to where a specific irrigation head was buried out in a field,” said Mazalewski.
True to the above, McCracken didn’t have any specialty, instead working on every level of the department.
“Henry didn’t have a specialty. His specialty was the city,” Mazalewski said succinctly.
McCracken retired in 2021, and subsequently was honored by the City in the form of the Public works building being named in his Honor.
“Even after Henry retired, he still wanted to be involved with the city. He wanted to keep plowing snow for us, coming in at 4:00 in the morning and jumping in the plow truck. He did that for us for the last two winters since he retired. He was also willing to work on other small projects if we needed something. I still relied on Henry all last summer when I had a question of where something was,” said Mazalewski.
“That dedication and ownership of the city and of his job were unique. He could have retired and just never talked to us again. But that was not Henry. He was always willing to give a helping hand,” said Mazalewski.
That legacy will be honored, even more, than it already has, by a continuous can-do attitude in Public Works.
“All of us here at Public Works that have worked alongside Henry will take on that dedication, that generosity to the job, of the job, on any job, and pass it on to those who are working under us or with us in the future. My goal is to take that dedication to the city and ownership to heart and understand that, yeah, you can love a job, you can love what you do and take ownership of it for a long time and make an impact. He made a huge impact on me the city and other public works staff,” said Mazalewski.
After all, it is safe to say that McCracken will be dearly missed by everyone not only by Public Works but by the entire City of Driggs.
”The best way to say it is that he’ll be missed on many different levels. There’s the professional level and the knowledge that we still had with Henry that he was willing to share with us. On a personal level, the gregariousness, the smile, the attitude he brought whenever he walked in and lit up the shop is going to be missed,” Mazalewski concluded.
Former Driggs Mayor Dan Powers summed up what McCracken meant to the city.
{span}”Henry was a rock in our Public Works Department,” said Powers. “His institutional knowledge was amazing, he knew where every buried line was, when it was installed, and usually when it was about to fail. Maybe not the quickest to adopt new ideas... But he’d come around if he saw they made sense. Unflappable in the face of crisis. I’m sad to see he passed, and my deep condolences to his family.”{/span}
