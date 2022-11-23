A small group of community members is seeking to lease a .36-acre parcel of Teton School District property for a new childcare facility.
The proposal by Martin Balben, project director at the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children; August Christensen, mayor of Driggs; Kristi Meston, project manager of the Collaborative for Early Learning; and Joe Montesano of Wilkinson-Montesano Builders, involves moving a donated, 4,000-square-foot home to existing land located adjacent to the TSD #401 District Office on Main Street.
The initiative was introduced at the School Board meeting on Nov. 14 by Christensen and will be delineated in a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at least one week prior to the next board meeting on Dec. 12.
“I hate to see this building go to our landfill, and we all know there is such a huge need for childcare in the Valley,” Christensen said last week. She also said she believed the project was one that “the entire community could get behind and support in many ways.”
Child care is a critical concern in Teton Valley, Idaho, which has seen the closure of various facilities within the last two years. In 2021, Head Start Driggs closed due to lack of staff. Discoveries Playschool shut its doors earlier this year as its owner pursued other opportunities. And Learning Academy has stopped accepting children under 24 months.
Currently, Building Blocks is the only licensed childcare facility open in Driggs, but it has a multi-page waiting list for children under 5.
In introducing the proposal, Christensen said that some families had contemplated moving away from the Valley because of the lack of child care. She emphasized that the house donated by local Alex Gambal presented a unique opportunity.
“When I saw it I said, ‘This needs to be a childcare center for sure,’” Christensen said.
The move to find a property comes months after the formation of the Collaborative for Early Learning, which is one of 22 across the state of Idaho. Teton Valley’s collaborative is hoping to address early care and education needs and is currently undertaking a comprehensive assessment geared toward creating a stable learning system.
Balben said the type of land lease needed to advance the latest proposal before the school board has “happened before across the state.”
“There’s a lot of wisdom in making this work,” Balben said.
But time and budget constraints are top of mind.
The group is hoping to obtain financial assistance from a statewide grant, but the single-story, ranch style home must be moved by May 5 — creating a time crunch. A grant application will be stronger if the collaborative solidifies an agreement with the school district first, but the district has less time to analyze risk.
Last week, Teton School District Board Member Chair Shannon Brooks-Hamby said the board was “philosophically” aligned with the proposal and agreed to put review of the proposed lease and MOU at its upcoming meeting.
“We won’t be able to pull this project off without the support and generosity of our community,” Meston said in an email to The Teton Valley News. “If you would like to help, either with time, or through a financial contribution, please reach out.”
