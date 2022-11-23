Building blocks

Building Blocks Early Learning Center in Driggs is one of two still operating childcare centers in Teton Valley despite a 5-page waiting list and numerous difficulties for staff.

 Julia Tellman / TVN File Photo

A small group of community members is seeking to lease a .36-acre parcel of Teton School District property for a new childcare facility.

The proposal by Martin Balben, project director at the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children; August Christensen, mayor of Driggs; Kristi Meston, project manager of the Collaborative for Early Learning; and Joe Montesano of Wilkinson-Montesano Builders, involves moving a donated, 4,000-square-foot home to existing land located adjacent to the TSD #401 District Office on Main Street.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.