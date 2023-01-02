Average teacher salary increases, but is still behind inflation and national averages

The average wage for Idaho teachers increased last year but still lags behind national teacher average pay.

The average teacher salary in Idaho increased by 3.2% to $54,806 this school year, according to the State Department of Education.

Average teacher salary has grown by $8,367 or 18%, since the career ladder was implemented in the 2016-2017 school year. However, when compared to teacher salary in other states and after accounting for inflation, teacher pay is still relatively low.

