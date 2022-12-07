Idaho Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever recently announced his retirement effective in February after spending his entire 39-year career in wildlife management with the department and rising through the fisheries ranks into leadership at headquarters. Schriever was hired as director in January 2019.

In summation of his career, Schriever made reference to the quote “Choose a job you love and you will never have to work a day in your life.”

