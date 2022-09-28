It is with great pleasure, and a profound sense of honor, that I will be taking over the editorship of the Teton Valley News from the departing Julia Tellman.
After over a year and a half of reporting for the Teton Valley News, I couldn’t be more thrilled for this opportunity. But before I tell you about what values I will hold in my tenure, I need to give credit where credit is due.
Julia Tellman is, without a doubt, the best superior I have ever had. Not only did she teach me about the finer details of community journalism, but about the unique community that is Teton Valley. Under her leadership, she taught me the ins and outs of what this valley means to everyone who is, at one point or another, surrounded by its famed mountain ranges. I will be forever grateful for her guidance, both as a coworker and a friend.
As the TVN ages into its 114th year of publication its importance to our community I feel is at an all-time high. I see this not only in the issues that are prevalent in our community, but also the support we have from you, our readership.
The two biggest overarching themes I have experienced in my time in the valley are growth and change, both of which are occurring at brutal speed. While we are experiencing a unique blend of these two themes, it is part of a broader trend of the world we live in nowadays.
Much of our coverage focuses on issues I consider to be growing pains. Hamstrung and short-staffed local governments, demeaning outside interests exploiting the community, institutions not holding the people they serve at heart, and an associated sense of division within our community, among others. All of these challenges have extremely complex solutions, many of which will not please everybody.
While there are many challenges, I believe there can be just as many silver linings.
Anybody that knows these mountains can attest to the intimidation, hostility, and savageness they possess. Yet, it is those same people who are the only individuals to experience the raw, visceral beauty that rewards those that are prepared and ready for anything, can learn from their mistakes, and appreciate the values and hard work that got them to the top.
Teton Valley, in a manner unlike many places, exemplifies the rewards of persevering through adversity. Whether it be the fields, the outdoors, the job sites, or the office, each one of us has had to be willing to grit our teeth and put in the work to call this place home. These same people remain unwavering, driven to stay by the satisfaction that results from a job well done.
These are the values and beliefs that I take with me everyday into being a contributor to our community. I will take those same principles into my role as editor and I am confident that my perspective, skill, and integrity (with, perhaps, a pinch of youth) will enable me to build on what I came into, a new era of success for the TVN.
